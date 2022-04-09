Neetu Kapoor reacts hilariously on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding date | Neetu Kapoor gave a funny reaction on the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage- said, ‘I don’t know when we will do it’

both look at life in a positive way

Talking to ETimes, Neetu Kapoor said, “Ranbir has a very clean heart. He looks at everything in a positive way. He never holds any grudge against anyone. The same quality is there in Alia. She is jealous of anyone. No. Both are very confident and don’t say bad things about anyone. Looks better.”

You will know if you get married

Regarding the date of marriage, Neetu Kapoor said, “I have been hearing the news of marriage for two years. Do you know, I am hosting the show here and they should get married. Well, so many dates have come that I am also confused. Every day new dates are being revealed from the media. If the marriage takes place then it will be known..”

Aaliyah is very cute

Talking about her relationship with Alia, Neetu Kapoor said, “I had a very good relationship with my mother-in-law. She loved me more than her son and I know it. We were like friends and about everything. I used to talk to him. I used to complain to him about my husband as well. We were very open. I hope I have the same relationship with Alia as she is such a lovely person.”

Ranbir-Alia’s wedding

Let me tell you, there are reports about the marriage of Ranbir and Alia that between 13 to 15, all the rituals related to marriage will be held in Mumbai itself.. such as henna, turmeric, sangeet.. All on April 16, the Kapoor family’s ancestral house, RK The wedding will take place at House, Chembur.