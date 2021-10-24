Neetu Kapoor Revealed She And Rishi Kapoor Fainted On Their Own Wedding

Neetu Kapoor had told in her interview that she had fainted on her marriage. Along with him, Rishi Kapoor’s health had also deteriorated.

The pairing of Bollywood’s famous actress Neetu Kapoor and actor Rishi Kapoor is one of the favorite couples of Hindi cinema. Along with reel life, both of them have won the hearts of people with their style in real life as well. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor tied the knot in 1980 after being in a relationship for years. But Neetu Kapoor had fainted while handling her heavy lehenga on the wedding. Not only this, Rishi Kapoor’s health had also deteriorated after seeing the crowd.

Neetu Kapoor disclosed this in an interview given to rediff.com. Neetu Kapoor had told in the interview, “My husband and I fainted on our marriage itself. My lehenga was too heavy. Apart from this, many people were present there at the time of marriage. It was getting very difficult for me to handle my lehenga.”

Neetu Kapoor told that Rishi Kapoor’s health had also deteriorated after seeing the crowd and he fainted. The actress said about this, “My husband also fainted because he could not handle the crowd present there. He had fainted shortly before getting on the mare.” Let us tell you that while Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s sangeet took place at RK House, the wedding ceremony took place at Chembur’s golf course.

In the interview itself, Neetu Kapoor had told that some uninvited guests had also reached her wedding. The actress had said about this, “Many uninvited guests had arrived at the reception. He was dressed very well and was also carrying a gift in his hands. In such a situation, the security personnel also felt that they would be guests. But later we found stones in those gifts.

Like the marriage of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, there are many funny stories related to their engagement. Actually, Rishi Kapoor’s sister had decided to get him engaged, but the actor was called saying that he was going to a relative’s engagement. In such a situation, Rishi Kapoor did not know that he was going to Delhi for his own engagement.