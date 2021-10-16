Neetu Kapoor Reveals She And Rishi Kapoor Got Stone As Gifts By Gatecrashers On Her Wedding

Neetu Kapoor had told in one of her interviews that uninvited guests had reached her and Rishi Kapoor’s wedding, who also gave them gifts.

The pairing of Bollywood’s famous actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is one of the favorite couples of Hindi cinema. Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor did a lot not only in real life but also in reel life. Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor married in the year 1980 after being in a relationship for a few years. But on this special occasion of their marriage, some uninvited guests had also reached there. This was disclosed by Neetu Kapoor herself in an interview given to Rediff in the year 2003.

Neetu Kapoor had told that uninvited guests who came to her wedding had also given her gifts. The actress had said about this, “Many uninvited guests had reached our reception. They were dressed very well and were also carrying gifts. The security personnel had also let him in thinking that he would be a guest.

Neetu Kapoor also revealed the gifts given by those guests and said, “Later we found stones in those boxes.” Let us tell you that in one of his interviews, Rishi Kapoor had said that it was because of our family that we got married so early. On the other hand, when we talk about the love story of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the actress got angry with him on the first meeting itself.

Neetu Kapoor had mentioned this in the radio show. He had said about the first meeting, “My first meeting with Rishi Kapoor was very strange. He had a habit of pulling people’s legs and harassing them. In such a situation, he had commented on my makeup and clothes, which made me very angry.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor had further said, “He was really a devil who could trouble everyone and I was a little young at that time. I used to get angry at him many times. After ‘Bobby’ all the actresses were looking big in front of Rishi ji, so all their films started coming to me.”