Neetu Kapoor says that Kapoor has a fake ego

Famous actress of her time Neetu Kapoor has said that Kapoor family members have fake ego. He confessed this in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. She will be seen in the show with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The channel has shared a glimpse of the show on its Instagram account in which Neetu and Kapil Sharma are discussing the Kapoor family. Neetu says, ‘Why Kapoor is a fake ego, Kapoor ego. Rubab from above, Lallu from inside. When Riddhima is shocked to hear this, Kapil and Archana Puran Singh laugh out loud.





When Ishi Shi Kapoor was invited

The channel has shared another video of an episode in which Kapil recalls the days when the production team invited Ishi Shi Kapoor and requested that Neetu also bring Kapoor along.



Called Neetu Kapoor at 10 pm

Kapil said, ‘Ishi Shi Saran wanted to come, everyone was afraid to ask him to bring Neetu Madam along. The production team called him ‘Sir, I have to call Neetu ji’. Ishi Shi Sir said to him then call him, why are you calling me? Kapil further said, ‘After this I called Neetu Madam at 10 pm and asked Madam, ishi shi who is not with you? Then the madam said, ‘If my husband is not with me at 10 o’clock at night, where will he be?’



Neetu and Ishi Shi Kapoor came together in 2017

Neetu and Ishi Shi Kapoor arrived on the set of the popular comedy show in 2017. Both of them had come here for the promotion of Khshin’s autobiography ‘Khullam Khulla’. Coincidentally, Neetu and Riddhima’s episode weekend is premiering on the same weekend to mark Shi Kapoor’s th th birthday.