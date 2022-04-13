Neetu Kapoor shared her engagement picture before Ranbir-Alia’s wedding, remembers Rishi Kapoor! Neetu Kapoor shared her engagement picture before Ranbir-Alia’s wedding

have a beautiful memory

It is indeed a beautiful memory. Sharing this picture, Neetu wrote, “The memories of Baisakhi day are fresh as we got engaged 43 years ago on 13th April 1979.” Daughter Riddhima wrote in her comment section and posted heart emojis.

shower love in the comment section

Fans also showered love in the comment section and called them a ‘beautiful couple’. In an interview, Neetu Kapoor had revealed how the demise of her beloved life partner, Rishi Kapoor has left her depressing about life.

died prematurely due to cancer

She had mentioned that after losing her, she was lost and didn’t know how to recover. Let us tell you that Rishi Kapoor had left prematurely due to his cancer disease but he also wanted Alia Bhatt to become the bride of his son Ranbir Kapoor.

workfront

Although his wish was not fulfilled in front of him, but he is going to get married. On the work front, both the films are busy with Brahmastra and this was the film during which the affair of both of them started during the shooting and after that it flourished.

miss rishi kapoor

Neetu Kapoor often remembers Rishi Kapoor on social media and also shares his memories. For the time being you see this post of Neetu Kapoor …