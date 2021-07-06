Negative Growth Noted In Real Estate Sector Due To Corona Effect

There is a sharp decline in the sale of houses in the major 7 cities of the country.

New Delhi. In the April-June quarter of the financial year 2021-22, there has been a decline of about 23 percent in the sale of houses in the major seven cities of the country. The reason for the second wave of the corona epidemic is believed to be the reason for the low sales of homes.

However, home sales grew by 83 per cent during the quarter on a year-on-year basis. According to a report released by JLL India, the sale of residential properties in the June quarter stood at 19,635 units. It was 25,583 units in January-March quarter and 10,753 units in April-June last year. Mumbai includes Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Slight improvement in home sales in Mumbai

There has been a marginal increase in the sale of houses in the country’s financial capital Mumbai. Here the total figure has increased from 5779 to 5821 units. In Pune, sales declined six per cent to 3,539 units from 3,745 units in the previous quarter. The sales during April-June, 2020 were 1,977 units in Bengaluru, 460 units in Chennai, 2,250 units in Delhi-NCR, 1,207 units in Hyderabad, 481 units in Kolkata, 3,527 units in Mumbai and 851 units in Pune.

Speed ​​recorded in Bangalore

Home sales in Bengaluru rose 47 per cent to 3,500 units as against 2,382 units in the previous quarter. Sales in Chennai declined 81 per cent to 600 units from 3,200. Sales in Delhi-NCR declined 55 per cent to 2,440 units. In the January-March quarter, the figure stood at 5,448 units. In Hyderabad, it declined to 3,157 units from 3,709 units. In Kolkata, sales of residential units declined by 56 per cent to 578 units from 1,320 units.