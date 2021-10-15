negi-rishabh-pant-girlfriend-sets-fire-on-social-media-after-her-black-dress-stunning-hot-photos-users-made-funny-comments – Rishabh Pant’s girlfriend Isha Negi on social media Did ‘Black Magic’, people commented and enjoyed

Rishabh Pant shared a photo with Isha Negi in the year 2020, after which the discussions of their love started. Isha Negi is a businessman and interior designer by profession.

Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batsman of the Indian cricket team, makes headlines while shining on the cricket ground. At the same time, his girlfriend Isha Negi is often dominated on social media. In this episode, she made such a splash on Instagram on Thursday in a black dress as if she had done black magic.

Isha shared a stunning picture in a black dress on her official Instagram. In this photo, Isha is seen sitting near a door of her house. Along with this, he has also put a silver hair band in his hair. As soon as this picture of him came to the fore, people started having fun with Pant by commenting.

A user jokingly said that when he sat near his door, open the gate, there is a pant outside. At the same time, another user also held him responsible for Delhi Capitals’ exit in IPL 2021. He wrote that, you got Delhi Capitals out for meeting with Pant.

Let us tell you that even 3 days ago, Isha shared a picture of herself in a black dress. She was looking very hot in this picture too. This picture of him also remained the subject of discussion on social media.

Isha Negi is quite famous on social media, at present she is followed by more than 1 lakh people on Instagram. Isha hails from Dehradun and she is a businessman and interior designer by profession. Isha has completed her schooling from Jesus and Mary in Dehradun and college from Amity University, Noida.

It is worth noting that at the beginning of the year 2020, Rishabh Pant shared a picture with Isha Negi on social media, after which the news of the two being together was confirmed. At that time Pant had openly expressed his love. Apart from this, Isha Negi has also been seen many times sharing a story for Rishabh Pant from her official social media account.