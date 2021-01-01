Neha Bhasin Husband Sameer Uddin: Neha Bhasin Husband Sameer Uddin Prateek Sahajpal with her close

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin has emerged as a strong player in the show. She is known for her temperament and performance in tasks. However, Neha is close because of the housemate and the sign of her connection.

Our colleague Itimes had a special interaction with Neha’s husband Sameeruddin. He spoke not only about his wife’s closeness with the symbol but also about his fight with Milind Gaba in his old relationship. Asked about Neha’s game, Sameeruddin said, “Neha is fast and strong as a man but at the same time she is very emotional. In such a situation, I was also very worried when he confessed to going to Bigg Boss. The first week went well, the second week a little worried Was but now it seems he has got the center and I am enjoying his game.



Neha believes in her strength

With whom was Neha strong, Milind or Pratik? To this question, Sameeruddin said, ‘Who do I think is stronger with Neha-Milind or Pratik, so I look at this question? Neha believes in her strength first. If that hadn’t happened, she wouldn’t have broken up with Milind, even after learning that there are only a few connections that will last until the end of the game. She was going to play the game alone but then Pratik broke his connection so that he could do it with Neha but I think Neha and Pratik are strong together.

What did you say about the closeness to the symbol?

Discussing Neha’s closeness with Pratik, Sameeruddin said, “When the contestants were going home, they were told that it would be a game of connections. Bigg Boss had made it clear that the strongest connections would last. You are locked in a house and know nothing about the outside world. You have to be with the connection almost full time.Now in such a situation, a person will express his love, hate, anger with him.And not only Neha, the same is true with other connections.Pratik and Neha look like they are high school kids competing with each other, Fighting, flirting, teasing and teasing, they help each other when needed, and those who know Neha well know that she too is in the outside world.

Nishant and Muskan are the strongest competitors

Who do you think are the strongest competitors in the house? Answering this question, Sameeruddin says, ‘I think Nishant and Muskan are strong. Nishant knows the nature of the show well and has a very good presence of mind and balance. Asked if Prateek is using Neha for his game and do you think Neha should be careful, Sameeruddin says, “Honestly not. Prateek has his own fan following and is a well known name in the world of TV. At the same time, Neha is from the world of music and art. Comes, so I don’t think the symbol will see its own benefit just by coming together.