Neha Bhasin in Bigg Boss OTT Mid Week Aviation

Neha Bhasin in Bigg Boss OTT

A shocking expulsion has taken place 2 days before the end of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, which has also taken fans by surprise. Bigg Boss kicked Neha Bhasin out of the house overnight. Neha herself was in shock over her eviction.

We will tell you that in the last week of the Big Boss OTT, all members of the family were recently nominated to be evicted from the house and said that now the public voting has begun. Since that announcement, there has been an intensification among family members that the eviction will take place any day in the middle of the week.



There was talk that the producers could remove Pratik Sahajpal or Divya Agarwal to save Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty. A few days back, The Khabari claimed in a tweet that the producers had signed a deal with Neha Bhasin without Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty and promised to keep them alive till the end. Although this has not been officially confirmed.

According to reports, Neha Bhasin was getting very few votes this week. While there was talk that an attempt would be made to save Neha Bhasin, the producers dropped her on the basis of low votes. Neha Bhasin was one of the strongest players in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, but for a few weeks her game was going in a different direction. The kind of closeness she had with Pratik Sahajpal had angered many in the audience. People also started talking about Neha Bhasin and Pratik on social media.

At the same time, during a recent family function, Pratik’s sister also advised him to keep a circle in his friendship with Neha and said that not everything looks good in the outside world. Naturally, all these things did not go in Neha Bhasin’s favor and she got less votes this week.

According to The Khabari, Neha Bhasin got the lowest number of votes for homelessness last week. Since she was guaranteed to stay in the show for the last 6 weeks, Bigg Boss forced the family to do such a thing that Moose Jattana became homeless and Neha survived. But this time it did not happen. After the eviction of Neha Bhasin, now there is a big twist for Pratik Sahajpal. Let’s see how Neha’s expulsion will be beneficial for her.