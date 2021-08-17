Neha Bhasin Prateek approaching Sahajpal: Moose and Akshara Singh unsafe in Bigg Boss OTT House

It’s been almost a week since ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ started and these two weeks have been a lot of quarrels and fights between family members. During these fights, where some connections appeared to be strong, some connections also split. But now there is a connection, the members of which are attracted to the members of the opposite connection and this is making Mus Jattana and Akshara Singh dissatisfied.

The growing closeness between Pratik Sahajpal and Neha Bhasin is being talked about. In ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Neha and Pratik have been arguing since day one. However, in a few moments, they also become patches. Neha Bhasin has also said many times that she cannot fight at the level at which Pratik fights. But now the equation and bond that appears between the two is bothering Moose and Akshar. However, Pratik’s side is not seen closely but Neha’s side and Moos and Akshara are upset.

These symbols spoke of marriage

During the task, Neha Bhasin started commenting on Akshara and Pratik, which Pratik told her that he and Akshara have come from outside after marriage. He took the final round set outside the Bigg Boss house. Everyone laughs when they hear this.

Tension between Akshara and Moos increased!

In a recent episode, when Neha and Pratik were having fun during a task, Musa didn’t like it at all. Moose is Nishant Bhatti’s connection, but she’s a good friend of Pratik and he loves it. Maybe that’s why Musa doesn’t like Neha approaching Pratik. Akshara also looked uneasy because of this. Signs are their attachment. In the last ‘Sunday Ka War’ episode, she declared in front of Karan Johar and all the members of the house that even if the whole house went against her or Pratik, she would never leave his side. In such a situation, when his connection symbol is being tied with Neha Bhasin, he feels bad.

During the task, when Moose and Akshara see that Pratik was eating apples, but Neha snatches the apples from them and starts eating them herself, they feel bad. Even Pratik didn’t think it was right. Then he went inside the house and threw the apple in the dustbin and said he didn’t eat anyone’s leftover food.

Moose called Neha’s action ‘childish’

Moose tells Akshara that Neha is trying to get close to the symbol which is very childish. The symbol was also present there and he told Moos that he should not say that as there were cameras. He just described Neha as his best friend. Later Pratik also went to talk to Akshara and seeing her sad also asked the reason, but Akshara refused to say anything.



Akshara said – Neha will not tolerate rudeness

Pratik then tells Akshara that he will not come between him and Neha because he knows that she can handle everything properly. Akshara said that she would not tolerate Neha’s rudeness and would respond. Moose, on the other hand, is also angry at the symbol that he no longer spends time with her. Now it remains to be seen how this changing equation between Pratik, Akshara, Moos and Neha will affect their game and chemistry with their combination.

