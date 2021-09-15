Neha Bhasin would have dated Pratikriti: Bigg Boss Ot Neha Bhasin says she would have dated Pratik Sahajpal if she was not married- Neha Bhasin on Nishant’s question
Nishant asked Neha Bhasin what she would have done if she had met Pratik before marriage or if she was unmarried. In response, Neha Bhasin says, ‘I would have eaten it.’ On hearing this, Pratik got angry and asked Neha what it meant. Then Neha says, ‘Then I would have dated him.’
But when Nishant asked Pratik Sahajpal the same question, he refused to answer and got up and left. At this Neha teases them and says that Pratik is afraid to tell. But Pratik says he is not afraid of anyone. He then talks to Neha about it and says that he was in a lot of trouble when such things happened in the past and so he took the time to answer Nishant’s question.
