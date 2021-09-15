Neha Bhasin would have dated Pratikriti: Bigg Boss Ot Neha Bhasin says she would have dated Pratik Sahajpal if she was not married- Neha Bhasin on Nishant’s question

In ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, in-depth links between Neha Bhasin and Prateek Sahajpal are currently being discussed. Even the eyes of ordinary people are on the connection between Neha and Pratik. But the way the closeness between Pratik and Neha has been growing over the last few days is making the audience uneasy. Recently, during family work, when Pratik’s sister came home, he asked Pratik to keep a distance from Neha.

Although Pratik was advised to stay away from Neha Bhasin, Neha says that if Pratik had not got married, she would have dated him. Neha said this when Nishant Bhatt asked her about their relationship. Nishant was sitting in the garden area with Pratik and Neha.



Nishant asked Neha Bhasin what she would have done if she had met Pratik before marriage or if she was unmarried. In response, Neha Bhasin says, ‘I would have eaten it.’ On hearing this, Pratik got angry and asked Neha what it meant. Then Neha says, ‘Then I would have dated him.’

Photo: Twitter @vootselect

But when Nishant asked Pratik Sahajpal the same question, he refused to answer and got up and left. At this Neha teases them and says that Pratik is afraid to tell. But Pratik says he is not afraid of anyone. He then talks to Neha about it and says that he was in a lot of trouble when such things happened in the past and so he took the time to answer Nishant’s question.