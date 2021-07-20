Neha Dhupia Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Neha Dhupia Former Miss India, an actress, TV show host, and reality show judge, was seen on the big screen when she was only 14 years old in the romantic movie Minaram. She was born to a housewife, Mampinder Sindupia, and a naval officer, Commander Pradip Sindupia. Neha Dhupia He studied at Navel Public School and then at the Delhi Army Public School in New Delhi.

Neha Dhupia is best known for her role in films such as Chup Chup Ke and shootout at Lokhandwala. Kya Kool Hai Hum, Ek Chaalis ki Last Local, Dasvidaniya, Singh are kings.. Later, Neha Dhupia was seen hosting the reality show MTV Roadies 13. She then hosted a talk show. #NoFilterNeha It was aired on Saavn.

Real name Neha Dhupia nickname Chotu Known name Neha Dhupia Birthday August 27, 1980 Year 41 (as of 2021) place of origin Kochi, Kerala Birthplace Kochi, Kerala Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Country of Citizenship Indian Profession Bollywood actress Marriage status marriage Boyfriend / Affair Rituk Battalia (squash player)

James Sylvester (dentist)

Yubrajishin (cricket player)

Angad Bedi (actor) religion Hindu Zodiac Virgo Eating habits vegetarian

Neha Dhupia Having won the title of Miss India, she was also one of the top 10 participants in the Miss Universe Pageant that same year. She worked as a stage actress before becoming famous for her pageant. She performed her first theatrical graffiti in Delhi. Neha also worked as a model for various advertising companies. In an interview, she revealed that she regrets having played the dual-role movie Shisha.

school name Kochi Navy Public School

Army Public School, Daurakuan, New

Delhi College / university Jesus and Mary College, New Delhi Educational background Graduation of history Ethnicity Sikhism Father’s name Pradip Singh Dhupia (former Indian Navy officer) Mother’s name Manpinder aka Babridupia (housewife) Brother’s name Hardeep Dhupia (works with Jet Airways) Sister name Not applicable Spouse / husband’s name Angad Bedi (actor) Child (child) name Mehr Dhupia Bedi (born November 18, 2018)

Awards and achievements Screen Awards-Movie Qayamat: Wins Best Female Debut in City UnderThreat Bollywood movie, Tumhari Sulu screen award for Best Supporting Actress Sony Pictures India Awards that broke social stereotypes

Net worth 5 million dollars (about) Monthly salary / income Rs.30,000-40,000 rupees per show Home address not clear car Renault Duster Toyota Land Cruiser

Favorite food Chinese Favorite actor Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Favorite actress Jaya Bhaduri, Rakhee, Smita Patil, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Favorite color Light red, purple Favorite hobby Shopping, yoga, travel, reading Love reading Paulo Coelho’s alchemist Favorite destination Spain, Netherlands, France

hair color Brown Eye color Dark brown height Feet – 5 feet 6 inches Meters – 1.68 m Centimeter – 168 cm weight Kilogram-60 Kg Figure measurement Size – 34 Waist size – 26 inches Hip size – 35 inches Figure measurement – ​​34-26-35

