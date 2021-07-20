Neha Dhupia Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend
Neha Dhupia Former Miss India, an actress, TV show host, and reality show judge, was seen on the big screen when she was only 14 years old in the romantic movie Minaram. She was born to a housewife, Mampinder Sindupia, and a naval officer, Commander Pradip Sindupia. Neha Dhupia He studied at Navel Public School and then at the Delhi Army Public School in New Delhi.
Neha Dhupia is best known for her role in films such as Chup Chup Ke and shootout at Lokhandwala. Kya Kool Hai Hum, Ek Chaalis ki Last Local, Dasvidaniya, Singh are kings.. Later, Neha Dhupia was seen hosting the reality show MTV Roadies 13. She then hosted a talk show. #NoFilterNeha It was aired on Saavn.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Neha Dhupia
|nickname
|Chotu
|Known name
|Neha Dhupia
|Birthday
|August 27, 1980
|Year
|41 (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|Kochi, Kerala
|Birthplace
|Kochi, Kerala
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Bollywood actress
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Boyfriend / Affair
|Rituk Battalia (squash player)
James Sylvester (dentist)
Yubrajishin (cricket player)
Angad Bedi (actor)
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Virgo
|Eating habits
|vegetarian
Neha Dhupia Having won the title of Miss India, she was also one of the top 10 participants in the Miss Universe Pageant that same year. She worked as a stage actress before becoming famous for her pageant. She performed her first theatrical graffiti in Delhi. Neha also worked as a model for various advertising companies. In an interview, she revealed that she regrets having played the dual-role movie Shisha.
Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-
|school name
|Kochi Navy Public School
Army Public School, Daurakuan, New
Delhi
|College / university
|Jesus and Mary College, New Delhi
|Educational background
|Graduation of history
|Ethnicity
|Sikhism
|Father’s name
|Pradip Singh Dhupia (former Indian Navy officer)
|Mother’s name
|Manpinder aka Babridupia (housewife)
|Brother’s name
|Hardeep Dhupia (works with Jet Airways)
|Sister name
|Not applicable
|Spouse / husband’s name
|Angad Bedi (actor)
|Child (child) name
|Mehr Dhupia Bedi (born November 18, 2018)
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|Screen Awards-Movie Qayamat: Wins Best Female Debut in City UnderThreat
|Bollywood movie, Tumhari Sulu screen award for Best Supporting Actress
|Sony Pictures India Awards that broke social stereotypes
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|5 million dollars (about)
|Monthly salary / income
|Rs.30,000-40,000 rupees per show
|Home address
|not clear
|car
|Renault Duster
|Toyota Land Cruiser
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Chinese
|Favorite actor
|Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan
|Favorite actress
|Jaya Bhaduri, Rakhee, Smita Patil, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor
|Favorite color
|Light red, purple
|Favorite hobby
|Shopping, yoga, travel, reading
|Love reading
|Paulo Coelho’s alchemist
|Favorite destination
|Spain, Netherlands, France
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|Brown
|Eye color
|Dark brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 6 inches
|Meters – 1.68 m
|Centimeter – 168 cm
|weight
|Kilogram-60 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Size – 34
|Waist size – 26 inches
|Hip size – 35 inches
|Figure measurement – 34-26-35
Learn more Jaya Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Singh Grover
Celebrity Poll 2021
-
Narendra Modi 37%, 60 vote
60 vote 37%
60 votes-37% of all votes
-
Arvind Keziwar 16%, 27 vote
27 vote 16%
27 votes-16% of all votes
-
Rahul Gandhi 16%, 26 vote
26 vote 16%
26 votes-16% of all votes
-
Mamuta Banerjee 13%, 22 vote
twenty two vote 13%
22 votes-13% of all votes
-
Adityanas Yogi 9%, 15 vote
15 vote 9%
15 votes-9% of all votes
-
Amit Shah 9%, 14 vote
14 vote 9%
14 votes-9% of all votes
Total votes: 164
Voter: 134
July 20, 2021 — December 31, 2021
XX
You or your IP have already voted.
1stock
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.