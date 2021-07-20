Neha Dhupia Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

People

24 mins ago
Neha Dhupia Former Miss India, an actress, TV show host, and reality show judge, was seen on the big screen when she was only 14 years old in the romantic movie Minaram. She was born to a housewife, Mampinder Sindupia, and a naval officer, Commander Pradip Sindupia. Neha Dhupia He studied at Navel Public School and then at the Delhi Army Public School in New Delhi.

Neha Dhupia is best known for her role in films such as Chup Chup Ke and shootout at Lokhandwala. Kya Kool Hai Hum, Ek Chaalis ki Last Local, Dasvidaniya, Singh are kings.. Later, Neha Dhupia was seen hosting the reality show MTV Roadies 13. She then hosted a talk show. #NoFilterNeha It was aired on Saavn.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Neha Dhupia
nickname Chotu
Known name Neha Dhupia
Birthday August 27, 1980
Year 41 (as of 2021)
place of origin Kochi, Kerala
Birthplace Kochi, Kerala
Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Bollywood actress
Marriage status marriage
Boyfriend / Affair Rituk Battalia (squash player)
James Sylvester (dentist)
Yubrajishin (cricket player)
Angad Bedi (actor)
religion Hindu
Zodiac Virgo
Eating habits vegetarian

Neha Dhupia Having won the title of Miss India, she was also one of the top 10 participants in the Miss Universe Pageant that same year. She worked as a stage actress before becoming famous for her pageant. She performed her first theatrical graffiti in Delhi. Neha also worked as a model for various advertising companies. In an interview, she revealed that she regrets having played the dual-role movie Shisha.

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Kochi Navy Public School
Army Public School, Daurakuan, New
Delhi
College / university Jesus and Mary College, New Delhi
Educational background Graduation of history
Ethnicity Sikhism
Father’s name Pradip Singh Dhupia (former Indian Navy officer)
Mother’s name Manpinder aka Babridupia (housewife)
Brother’s name Hardeep Dhupia (works with Jet Airways)
Sister name Not applicable
Spouse / husband’s name Angad Bedi (actor)
Child (child) name Mehr Dhupia Bedi (born November 18, 2018)
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Screen Awards-Movie Qayamat: Wins Best Female Debut in City UnderThreat
Bollywood movie, Tumhari Sulu screen award for Best Supporting Actress
Sony Pictures India Awards that broke social stereotypes
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 5 million dollars (about)
Monthly salary / income Rs.30,000-40,000 rupees per show
Home address not clear
car Renault Duster
Toyota Land Cruiser
favorite:-

Favorite food Chinese
Favorite actor Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan
Favorite actress Jaya Bhaduri, Rakhee, Smita Patil, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor
Favorite color Light red, purple
Favorite hobby Shopping, yoga, travel, reading
Love reading Paulo Coelho’s alchemist
Favorite destination Spain, Netherlands, France
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color Brown
Eye color Dark brown
height Feet – 5 feet 6 inches
Meters – 1.68 m
Centimeter – 168 cm
weight Kilogram-60 Kg
Figure measurement Size – 34
Waist size – 26 inches
Hip size – 35 inches
Figure measurement – ​​34-26-35
