Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Announce Second Pregnancy

New Delhi. Many actresses have become mothers in Bollywood this year. First Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dia Mirza and now soon actress Neha Dhupia is also going to give birth to her second child. Neha Dhupia shared this good news with her fans today i.e. on Monday morning. Neha has given the news of her second pregnancy on social media. He has shared a picture. Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy post is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. ️🤰🧿 @imangadbedi @BediMehr #WaheguruMehrKare pic.twitter.com/j64Q0oCwIy — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 19, 2021

Neha Dhupia is going to become a mother for the second time

Actress Neha Dhupia has posted a picture on her official Twitter handle. In this photo, her husband Agand Bedi and her daughter Mehr are seen with her. Both of them are seen carrying the child in their arms. In the photo, Agand Bedi is seen showing his wife Neha’s baby bump with her hands. At the same time, his daughter Mehr is also seen bowing down to the mother’s baby bump. In the photo, Neha is seen in a black colored bodycon dress and shot hair cut.

Neha Dhupia thanked God

While sharing the picture, Neha wrote in the caption that ‘It took her 2 days to think of the caption. In the end, the best he could think of was thank you God. On hearing the news of Neha Dhupia’s second pregnancy, her fans are congratulating her. Celebs are also seen commenting and congratulating Neha on becoming a mother. Let us tell you that on 18 November 2018, Neha Dhupia gave birth to her first child, Mehra.

was pregnant before marriage

Neha Dhupia was married in a very filmy style. Actually, Neha and Agand used to be friends earlier. Then their friendship turned into love. It is said that Neha had become pregnant before marriage. When he told this thing in the house, his family members got very angry. After which Neha secretly married Agand Bedi in a gurdwara in Delhi. After which Neha gave birth to her daughter Mehr only after 6 months. There is a very good bonding between the couple. Often both keep sharing funny and romantic posts on social media.