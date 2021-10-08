Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Newborn Baby Video: Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia Newborn Baby Glimpse: Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have shared a glimpse of their newborn baby for fans.

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on Sunday. Now she has come home from the hospital. Neha Dhupia’s husband and actor Angad Bedi has given this information through social media. With this, Angad Bedi has shared a glimpse of her newborn baby (video of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi newborn baby) for the fans. Let us know that this couple already has a daughter Mehr.

Angad Bedi shared a cute video from his Instagram account on Friday. He is seen with his wife Neha Dhupia and their newborn son. However, the child’s face is not shown, only his legs are shown. Angad Bedi wrote with this video, ‘Nikke Nikke Je Par Idde.’ Commenting on this, Neha Dhupia wrote, ‘My heart.’ In addition, many red heart emojis have been created. Fans have loved this couple’s video and are also commenting.





Angad Bedi had earlier shared a video of the hospital on Thursday. In this video Neha Dhupia goes inside the room to give birth to her child and Angad Bedi hugs her. Angad Bedi wrote with this video, ‘Fear before going to OT but Neha Dhupia you are a brave girl.’



Angad Bedi shared the news of Neha Dhupia’s maternity shoot from her Instagram account. He sees himself in it too. Angad Bedi wrote, ‘The Almighty has blessed us with a child today. Neha and the baby are both healthy. Now Meher is also ready to give her brother the title of ‘Baby’. Bedi’s son has arrived. Please Waheguru. Thanks to Neha Dhupia for such a warrior on this journey. Let us all make this occasion memorable now.

The house of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi resounded, Meher got a younger brother