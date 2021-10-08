Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Newborn Baby Video: Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia Newborn Baby Glimpse: Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have shared a glimpse of their newborn baby for fans.
Angad Bedi had earlier shared a video of the hospital on Thursday. In this video Neha Dhupia goes inside the room to give birth to her child and Angad Bedi hugs her. Angad Bedi wrote with this video, ‘Fear before going to OT but Neha Dhupia you are a brave girl.’
Angad Bedi shared the news of Neha Dhupia’s maternity shoot from her Instagram account. He sees himself in it too. Angad Bedi wrote, ‘The Almighty has blessed us with a child today. Neha and the baby are both healthy. Now Meher is also ready to give her brother the title of ‘Baby’. Bedi’s son has arrived. Please Waheguru. Thanks to Neha Dhupia for such a warrior on this journey. Let us all make this occasion memorable now.
