Neha Dhupia Family Lunch Date: Neha Dhupia appeared outside a cafe: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Meher appeared outside a cafe in Mumbai.
We will tell you that recently the actress went on a lunch date with her family, where everyone appeared together. In these lunch date pictures you can see that Angad Bedi was holding his daughter Mehr on his lap. At the same time, Neha Dhupia held her daughter’s shoes in her hands.
On July 19, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared information about becoming parents for the second time on social media. The two shared the same photo. Angad Bedi and Mehr are seen with Neha Dhupia in this picture. The baby bump of the actress is also clearly visible.
Neha Dhupia
#Neha #Dhupia #Family #Lunch #Date #Neha #Dhupia #appeared #cafe #Neha #Dhupia #Angad #Bedi #Meher #appeared #cafe #Mumbai
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.