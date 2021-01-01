Neha Dhupia Family Lunch Date: Neha Dhupia appeared outside a cafe: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Meher appeared outside a cafe in Mumbai.

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is currently enjoying her pregnancy period. She is ready to welcome her second child soon. Neha Dhupia was once spotted with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Meher. In fact, the actress had gone for lunch with the family on Sunday. The paparazzi captured his entire family on his camera.

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Meher were spotted outside a cafe in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia was wearing boots with a long blue shirt. Angad Bedi and Meher were wearing shorts and a T-shirt. In the video that surfaced on social media, Angad Bedi is seen sitting in the driving seat of a car with his daughter Mehr. At the same time, Neha Dhupia is seen posing for a paparazzi and sitting in the driver’s seat in the car.





We will tell you that recently the actress went on a lunch date with her family, where everyone appeared together. In these lunch date pictures you can see that Angad Bedi was holding his daughter Mehr on his lap. At the same time, Neha Dhupia held her daughter’s shoes in her hands.

On July 19, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared information about becoming parents for the second time on social media. The two shared the same photo. Angad Bedi and Mehr are seen with Neha Dhupia in this picture. The baby bump of the actress is also clearly visible.

