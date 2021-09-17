Neha Dhupia in swimsuit pool: Neha Dhupia shows off her baby bump: Neha Dhupia is floating her baby bump in a swimsuit.
Neha Dhupia recently shared some photos of her surprise baby shower on her Instagram account. It features Neha Dhupia along with her close friends Soha Ali Khan. Along with these pictures, he also wrote a cute note.
On July 19, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared information about becoming parents for the second time on social media. The two shared the same photo. In this picture, Angad Bedi and Meher are seen with Neha Dhupia. The baby bump of the actress is also clearly visible.
