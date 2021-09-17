Neha Dhupia in swimsuit pool: Neha Dhupia shows off her baby bump: Neha Dhupia is floating her baby bump in a swimsuit.

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is currently enjoying her pregnancy period. She is going to be a mother for the second time. Earlier, Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi had a daughter Meher. The actress often shares photos of her baby bump (Neha Dhupia baby bump photo). She has now shared her photos (Neha Dhupia swimsuit photo) enjoying herself in the pool wearing a swimsuit.

Neha Dhupia shared eight photos from her Instagram account on Friday. In these pictures she is seen partying in a black monokini. She is standing inside the pool wearing black glasses and posing in different styles. Neha Dhupia wrote with these pictures, ‘Pool Party Two.’





Neha Dhupia recently shared some photos of her surprise baby shower on her Instagram account. It features Neha Dhupia along with her close friends Soha Ali Khan. Along with these pictures, he also wrote a cute note.



On July 19, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared information about becoming parents for the second time on social media. The two shared the same photo. In this picture, Angad Bedi and Meher are seen with Neha Dhupia. The baby bump of the actress is also clearly visible.