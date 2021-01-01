Neha Dhupia: Neha Dhupia Birthday Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina wished actress Neha Dhupia Happy Birthday

Neha Dhupia will soon be the mother of her second child. Neha is celebrating her 41st birthday on 27th August 2021. Her family, friends and film fans are congratulating Neha on her birthday through social media. On the occasion of Neha Dhupia’s birthday, many celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Neha’s husband Angad Bedi have showered love on Hot Mom on social media.

Kareena and Anushka shower love on Neha’s birthday



Kareena has shared a monochromatic picture of Neha on her Insta Story, in which she is seen enjoying the cool air while floating the baby bump. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote in the caption, ‘I wish you happiness, love and a smile. Kareena further wrote, ‘Oh happy birthday my grandma … wish you happiness, love and always a smile.’

Sharing a beautiful picture of a birthday girl, Anushka also wrote, ‘Happy birthday Neha! May there always be love and positive energy in your life. I wish. ‘

Katrina also showered love on Neha’s birthday. He wrote, ‘Happy birthday to the most beautiful person birthdaynehadhupia. May this year bring all the good in life.

Husband Angad Bedi has also written a loving post to wife Neha on her birthday. Sharing Neha’s picture, Angad wrote in the caption, ‘You are a strong pillar of my life. Happy birthday to you You need to celebrate your birthday not only on 27th August but throughout your life and every day. Wahe Guru can give you everything you want. We should always move forward with pride in life. I am a beautiful part of this wonderful journey of your life. The time to come will always be memorable. I love you Meher’s mother.