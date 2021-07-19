Neha Dhupia’s Husband Angad Bedi Got Covid When She Was Pregnant

Mumbai. Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia recently announced her second pregnancy through a social media post. Neha’s husband Angad Bedi has shared a photo in which the actress is seen with her daughter Mehr and baby bump. Neha has told in an interview that Angad had come corona positive in the early days of her pregnancy. 40-year-old Neha’s due date is in October.

‘Going through a very bad phase’

Neha Dhupia spoke to Hindustan Times about her husband Angad Bedi coming to Corona positive during her pregnancy and her fillings during this time. Neha said, ‘To call it difficult, has to be downplayed. During this we went through very bad times. It is always difficult when you have someone corona positive, it becomes more difficult when you are pregnant. However, Angad helped me stay positive during this time. My second pregnancy has been a little different. There were fewer questions in my mind because I know when and how the body reacts during this. I always compare it to my first pregnancy. But the lockdown did not make it any easier. This time we have to be more careful than ever. We are mostly staying at home and spending more time with Meher. Getting ready for the arrival of the baby in the house.

‘Many things disturb the mind’

Neha Dhupia further told that there are many such things which disturb the mind, but one has to keep calm. Sometimes uncertain thoughts come to your mind. For example whether we are bringing the baby to a safe place or not. But as a mother, the only thing on your mind is whether you are doing well for the child.

Such was Angad’s reaction

When the husband informed about the pregnancy, what was Angad’s reaction? In response to this question, Neha said, ‘They were surprised. was smiling with joy. We looked at each other and realized that this is what we wanted. We got it.’ Regarding daughter Mehr, the actress told that she knew that she was going to become an elder sister. So she is thinking from now on what toys she will share with the upcoming brother/sister.’