Neha Dupia To Amy Jackson Breastfeeding Photo they got trolled

New Delhi. Everyone knows about the condition of women in India. Even today women themselves do not feel safe here. Not only this, people have been measuring women here on their own scale at every turn. Surprisingly, women in India have also been told a big problem with breastfeeding. In India, if women travel outside or are in public places, then it becomes very difficult for them to breastfeed their child. People start calling him obscene or wrong. It is not that this problem is with common women only. Many Bollywood actresses have also been their victim, but they have faced this mentality very well. Let us tell you about some such Bollywood actresses.

Neha Dhupia

Actress Neha Dhupia is very active on social media. After marriage she gave birth to a baby girl. With which she often keeps posting pictures on social media. Some time back, while breastfeeding, Neha Dhupia posted a picture with daughter Mehr. Which was greatly appreciated by the people.

Lisa Haydon

Actress Lisa Haydon remains in the headlines for her pregnancy. Lisa was also trolled a lot when she became a mother for the third time. At the same time, when Lisa posted a picture with her child while breastfeeding, that picture won the hearts of the people.

amy jackson

Akshay Kumar’s actress Amy Jackson has also become the mother of a child. Amy posted a picture on social media. In which she was seen breastfeeding her baby while lying on the hospital bed. After which he also had to face a lot of trolling.

Celina Jaitley

In the year 2012, actress Celina Jaitley gave birth to twins. When the actress posted a picture with the child while she was breastfeeding. Then people commented and called him obscene. Also, shameful things were written in the comment.

Shikha Singh

Not only Bollywood actresses but also TV actresses have been trolled on social media regarding breastfeed. TV’s most popular serial ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Shikha Singh was trolled a lot on social media while she was breastfeeding.