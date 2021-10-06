Neha Kakkad captures buffalo milk video: Video Neha Kakkad gives buffalo milk in desi style and runs away with a bucket

Have you ever seen Neha Kakkar milking a buffalo wrapped around her waist? No no So take a look now. Recently, a video of Neha Kakkad buffalo milk has surfaced, which is circulating on social media. Fans are in love with this video. In fact, in this video, Neha Kakkad is seen milking a buffalo and she is wearing a scarf around her waist.

This video of Neha Kakkar has been shared on Instagram by one of her fan clubs. In the video, Neha Kakkad is scared to get buffalo milk. She sits down and says, ‘Come on, Merigi.’ After this she said that the buffalo would not be in pain while milking. The milkman then teaches them to milk. In the video again Neha Kakkad is also seen running with a bucket after taking out the milk.



Fans are dying to see Neha Kakkad’s style and are praising her a lot. Although some people even called it a part of Neha Kakkad’s Terrorism and Shooting. But whatever it is, this video of Neha Kakkar is well liked. Neha Kakkar, one of India’s top singers, whatever she does, goes viral on social media. From his pictures to videos and Instagram reels are always in the discussion.

Neha Kakkad set a new record in July this year. He has crossed the 60 million (Neha Kakkar Instagram followers) number of followers. He currently has 63.3M followers on Instagram. Thus Neha Kakkad has become the most followed Indian musician.