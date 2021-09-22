Neha Kakkar dances with Krishna Abhishek: Neha Kakkar dances with Krishna Abhishek
Tony and Honey Singh sang a song with Neha
Krishna further wrote, ‘Always rock, God bless you.’ In the video, Neha Kakkad looks very beautiful wearing a long orange skirt and flower print jacket. Speaking of ‘Kanta Laga’, it is sung by Neha, Tony Kakkar and Honey Singh. The lyrics are written by Tony and the music is composed by him. This song is trending on social media.
Rumors about Neha’s pregnancy
It is worth noting that Neha is often in discussions about her personal life. Earlier, rumors of her pregnancy had spread. When Neha reached the set of ‘Dance Deewane’, she also replied to this. The singer said that he and Rohanpreet have not planned any baby yet. She said she wanted a child like Gunjan. Let me tell you, Gunjan is one of the most beautiful contestants of ‘Dance Diwane 3’.
