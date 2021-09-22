Neha Kakkar dances with Krishna Abhishek: Neha Kakkar dances with Krishna Abhishek

Famous singer Neha Kakkad is busy promoting her new song ‘Kanta Laga’. She recently appeared in the dance reality show ‘Dance Divane 3’. Now she will be seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Comedian Krishna Abhishek has shared a video with Neha. He is seen dancing to Neha’s song ‘Kanta Laga’. Krishna posted the video and wrote, ‘Fun on set with Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Kiku Sharda, Kapil Sharma. I have known Neha for many days. It’s always nice to see you on set.



Tony and Honey Singh sang a song with Neha

Krishna further wrote, ‘Always rock, God bless you.’ In the video, Neha Kakkad looks very beautiful wearing a long orange skirt and flower print jacket. Speaking of ‘Kanta Laga’, it is sung by Neha, Tony Kakkar and Honey Singh. The lyrics are written by Tony and the music is composed by him. This song is trending on social media.



Rumors about Neha’s pregnancy

It is worth noting that Neha is often in discussions about her personal life. Earlier, rumors of her pregnancy had spread. When Neha reached the set of ‘Dance Deewane’, she also replied to this. The singer said that he and Rohanpreet have not planned any baby yet. She said she wanted a child like Gunjan. Let me tell you, Gunjan is one of the most beautiful contestants of ‘Dance Diwane 3’.