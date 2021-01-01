Neha Kakkar explains her bad days: Neha Kakkad explains her bad days childhood throwback video: Neha Kakkar came in front of a boy whose father had helped her a lot as a child.

Neha Kakkad is one of those celebrities in the industry who faced a very bad time in her life and today she is at a stage of success where she lacks nothing. Neha Kakkad, who once auditioned for ‘Indian Idol’, is now seen on a judge’s chair. In one such episode, Neha Kakkad was judging the show and her landlord’s son had come in front of her to audition. When Neha found out about him, she told the whole story.

The throwback video, which went viral on social media, dates back to the time when the audition for ‘Indian Idol’ was being held in Delhi. In this video, Neha Kakkar is on the judge’s chair and Vishal and Anu Malik are also seen with her. Neha asks the contestant standing in front of her, what did your father do? On which the boy says that he used to wake up. Neha asks him again, what was your father’s name? The boy says- Jagdish Chugh, which Neha was stunned to hear.



Neha says- OMG, are you the son of Jagdish Chugh uncle? Then Neha tells the story of her childhood. When her father wanted to help her, she and her sister Sonu used to wake up as children. Neha says, ‘His father had a band and we used to sing for him. We were very young and in fact we even lived in their house. We used to be very poor, very poor and they helped us a lot at that time. His father and mother used to feed us. We also stayed at his house for a few days.

Then Neha tells him, ‘Sing for Papa. After this, Jagdish Chugh’s wife also comes on stage and remembers the old days with Neha, when they used to sing on stage all night. Neha says that what I am today is because of Sonu Didi.

