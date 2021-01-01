Neha Kakkar explains her bad days: Neha Kakkad explains her bad days childhood throwback video: Neha Kakkar came in front of a boy whose father had helped her a lot as a child.
Neha says- OMG, are you the son of Jagdish Chugh uncle? Then Neha tells the story of her childhood. When her father wanted to help her, she and her sister Sonu used to wake up as children. Neha says, ‘His father had a band and we used to sing for him. We were very young and in fact we even lived in their house. We used to be very poor, very poor and they helped us a lot at that time. His father and mother used to feed us. We also stayed at his house for a few days.
Then Neha tells him, ‘Sing for Papa. After this, Jagdish Chugh’s wife also comes on stage and remembers the old days with Neha, when they used to sing on stage all night. Neha says that what I am today is because of Sonu Didi.
