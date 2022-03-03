Neha Kakkar got trolled about English pronunciation in her new album, people started giving such advice

Singer Neha Kakkar is getting trolled for her new music album ‘Narajgi’. Some people on the internet are very fond of heartburn, while Neha is also being trolled for this song. One user wrote, ‘It has a fake English accent.’ At the same time, a fan wrote, ‘The song is too bad, the autotune is too high.’ Another wrote, ‘Neha can’t sing properly in Hindi, why are you singing in English.’ While another wrote, ‘Dua is trying to be Lipa but Tony has become Kakkar.’ At the same time, some people have also appreciated this song. Neha Kakkar can be seen performing in the song. She is performing in front of the audience sitting on the stage. Apart from him, Akshay Oberoi is also seen in this.

Changed the release date of Akshay Kumar’s film Prithviraj: There has been a change once again in the release date of Akshay Kumar’s film Prithviraj, although this time there is no delay in the release date but the wait is happy to be less. Let us tell you that the film will now hit the theaters a week before. Akshay himself has given the news of changing the release date on social media. Sharing the new poster of the film, Akshay wrote – I want to tell with pleasure that the story of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is now coming on the big screen on June 3. Along with Hindi, the film will also be released in Tamil and Telugu languages. The film Prithviraj is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in important roles in the film. Manushi Chhillar is going to make her Bollywood debut with this film. Manushi plays the role of princess Sanyogita.

Shraddha Kapoor turns 35: Today Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 35th birthday. Shraddha was born on 03 March 1987 in Mumbai. Shraddha is the daughter of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor and singer Shivangi Kapoor. The actress has done superhit films like ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Chhichhore’. Shraddha did her schooling from ‘Jamnabai Narsee School’ and ‘American School of’ Bombay. Let us tell you that Athiya Shetty and Tiger Shroff have been classmates of Shraddha. After school, Shraddha went to Boston University for graduation in Psychology, but left her studies in the first year itself for her debut film. In 2010, Shraddha made her Bollywood debut with Ambika Hinduja’s Teen Patti. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and R Madhavan. Although the film could not show anything special at the box office.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in PS1: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is once again ready to rock the big screen. Aishwarya is making a comeback with veteran director Mani Ratnam’s PS1. Let us tell you that PS1 is a mythological genre film. Aishwarya is going to be seen in a completely different style in this film. The first look of Aishwarya’s character and the rest of the major star cast were released on Wednesday, coinciding with the film’s release date. PS-1 will be released in two parts. The film is inspired by Kalki’s classic novel Ponniyin Selvan. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. The film will hit the theaters on 30 September this year.

Anushka Sharma going to debut on OTTActress Anushka Sharma along with her brother Karnesh Sharma is going to make a new beginning for OTT. If reports are to be believed, both Anushka and Karnesh will soon launch a women-centric OTT platform through their production company ‘Clean Slate Films’. Whose name will be ‘Clean OTT’. The special thing is that this OTT platform will be the world’s first women-centric OTT platform. Anushka’s production company said that they are currently working on the digital platform Clean OTT. Its launch will take place in the early months of 2023 next year. International and regional content will be shown on this platform.

second trailer of movie radhe shyam Release: The second trailer of South Cinema’s superstar actor Prabhas’s famous film ‘Radhe Shyam’ has been released. Let us inform that the first trailer of this film was released in December last year, after which the audience was very excited. Now the second trailer of the film has been released. The special thing is that the new trailer of the film also has the voice of Megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Prabhas is playing the role of an astrologer in ‘Radhe Shyam’. The second trailer of the film begins with Prabhas’s brilliant dialogues. An attempt has been made to show other characters and scenes related to the film in the trailer. In the trailer, the pair of Prabhas and actress Pooja Hegde has been presented in a very beautiful way. At the end of the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan’s voice is heard in the voice of ‘Yeh Kahani Ek Jung Hai, Pyaar Aur Kismat Ki’. This trailer of ‘Radhe Shyam’ is becoming increasingly viral on social media. At the same time, the new release date of the film has also been announced along with the second trailer of ‘Radhe Shyam’.