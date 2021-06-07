Neha Kakkar Receives Love Letter, Basket of Food Items From Rohanpreet Singh, Her Reaction is Unmissable



Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar celebrates her 33rd birthday with husband Rohanpreet Singh. On her special occasion, she took to Instagram tales to share movies whereby she offers a glimpse of her birthday breakfast. Within the clip, Rohanpreet could be seen holding a basket of Neha’s favorite issues and still have a particular love letter for her. Additionally Learn – Blissful Birthday Neha Kakkar | Singing Sensation Neha’s 5 Magnificence Secrets and techniques to Swear by

She additionally shares the image of her birthday gown, which is a present from Manav Johar. She could be seen clad in inexperienced ethnic put on and appears completely beautiful. Additionally Learn – Blissful Birthday Neha Kakkar: Hubby Rohanpreet Pens A Heartfelt Be aware For ‘Nehu My Queen’

Earlier at the moment, Rohanpreet shared an endearing submit devoted to Neha on her birthday. Within the image, the couple could be seen posing fortunately with one another. He wrote, “Hey my love my queen and The Neha Kakkar…As we speak is your birthday…Mujhe kehna hai ke jitni care maine aapki ab tak ki hai, aane waale har ek din, primary iss se zyada care karunga… Aap mujhe har ik method mein bht pyare lagte ho. Essential promise krta hun primary bhi aapko har khushi doonga (I wish to say that I’ve been taking care of you all this whereas. I’ll do it extra sooner or later. You look beautiful in each method. I promise I’ll maintain you content).” Additionally Learn – Sonu Nigam Breaks Silence on Indian Idol 12 Controversy, Defends Each Amit Kumar And Contestants

He additional added, “I hope while you learn this, you’ll smile! I all the time really feel blessed if you find yourself subsequent to me. You might be ceaselessly mine! God bless you Nehu my queen.”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married final 12 months in Delhi on October 24. Neha rose to fame together with her track, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail, years after her participation on Indian Idol 2. Presently, she is one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood with songs similar to Kala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, amongst many others. She is at the moment a decide on Indian Idol 12 together with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.