Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Celebrate Parents’ Anniversary at Singer’s Lavish Home in Rishikesh

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Celebrate Mother and father’ Anniversary at Singer’s Lavish Home in Rishikesh





Mumbai: Singer and Indian Idol 12 decide Neha Kakkar on Monday celebrated her mother and father’ wedding ceremony anniversary at her lavish residence in Rishikesh alongside along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and siblings Tony Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar. The singer took to Instagram to share a collection of images from the celebration. In one of many footage, Neha poses along with her mom and father and what we will’t miss is her massive home, a gorgeous white staircase and an enormous chandelier in the middle. Neha fantastically captioned the publish as: “Anniversary Ki Bahut Bahut Badhai Ho Aap Dono Ko!! Jitna Pyar Aap Dono Ne Diya Hai Humesha, Utna Pyar Hum Kabhi Shayad Na De Paayein.. ♥️🙌🏼 Bus Yehi Prarthna Hai Mata Rani Se Ke Aap Dono Humesha Khush Rahein!! 🤗🙏🏼😇” Additionally Learn – Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Are Setting Couple Targets Day Forward of ‘Khad Tainu Major Dassa’ Launch – Watch

In one other image, Rohanpreet Singh poses with Neha’s mother and father. He wished for them and wrote on social media, “Glad Anniversary Mumma Ji Papa Ji!! Aap Humesha Sath Rahein, Khush Rahein aur Wholesome Rahein 🤗♥️♥️🙏🏼”. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Sukhwinder Singh Sees Glimpse of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan In Danish as He Performs On ‘Beedi Jalaile’

Take a look at the images from anniversary celebrations:

Neha Kakkar purchased this massive home in March 2020. She had shared footage with each the homes the place she grew in her struggling days and what she has now. It’s positively a really blissful second for her and her mother and father.

In the meantime, Neha and Rohan’s subsequent track Khad Tainu Major Dassa will probably be launched on Could 18 i.e on Tuesday. They’ve shared infinite footage and movies from the track to tease their followers. Just a few days in the past, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had been seen making cute poses as they get themselves clicked for his or her upcoming track.

The track is releasing at 11:00 am on Tuesday. Keep tuned for extra updates.