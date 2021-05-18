Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Show Cute ‘Nok-Jhoks’ After Marriage





Khad Tainu Predominant Dassa Track Out: Singers and real-life couple Neha Kakkar – Rohanpreet Singh‘s newest track Khad Tainu Predominant Dassa has been launched. The track is sung by them and it offers an perception into the sort of relationship they share with one another. The track Khad Tainu Predominant Dassa, offered by Anshul Garg of Desi Music Manufacturing unit exhibits Neha and Rohan’s cute antics and likewise exhibits nok-jhoks after marriage. The track has garnered 4,85,135 views in just some minutes of its launch. Additionally Learn – Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Rejoice Mother and father’ Anniversary at Singer’s Lavish House in Rishikesh

Khad Tainu Predominant Dassa poster additionally says it’s Neha vs Rohanpreet. However the track additionally exhibits their love for one another. Neha Kakkar followers have gone loopy over their cute chemistry. Whereas sharing the video, the singer wrote: “Have put our coronary heart and soul on this track/video, hope you all give it your love and blessings ♥️”. Additionally Learn – Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Are Setting Couple Objectives Day Forward of ‘Khad Tainu Predominant Dassa’ Launch – Watch

Neha and Rohan’s cute antics and matching outfits have gained followers’ hearts and all of us are watching it on loop. The lyrics begin with ‘Tu viaah ton phlna hor c ve hor hogeai Sidha kio ni kehnda maitho bor hogea Hun kihde tainu khaab laage aoun Bina love u khe tu laagei soun ve khad tainu fundamental dsa’. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Sukhwinder Singh Sees Glimpse of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan In Danish as He Performs On ‘Beedi Jalaile’

Watch Khad Tainu Predominant Dassa track right here:

The track has been sung by Neha and Rohanpreet whereas Rajat Nagpal has composed the music. Agam-Azeem directed the music video.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh received married in October final yr. The couple had sung a number of songs collectively together with Nehu Da Vyah (2020) and Khyaal Rakhya Kar (2020).