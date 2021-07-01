Neha Kakkar shares her photos in bathrobe from bathroom | Neha Kakkar shared pictures from the bathroom, Rohanpreet’s reaction to her beauty

New Delhi: Well-known singer Neha Kakkar is very active on social media. She keeps posting her photos and videos on social media every day. These posts of his become viral as soon as they come on social media. Now he has shared such pictures, which are robbing the hearts of the fans. Fans and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are also stunned after seeing the pictures.

Neha’s pictures surfaced from the bathroom

Neha Kakkar has posted three of her pictures, in which she is seen sitting in the bathroom. Neha is sitting on the edge of the bathtub and smiling. Neha is wearing a white bathrobe and bathroom flats. Neha is looking very cute in these pictures. These pictures of her have become viral on social media.

Shared photos early in the morning

Sharing the pictures, Neha Kakkar wrote in the caption, ‘Good morning… I have taken a bath, start the day with positive tea.’ Seeing these pictures of her, husband Rohanpreet Singh could not stop himself. He has commented on Neha pictures as soon as they come on Instagram. Rohanpreet Singh wrote, ‘Ahm Ahm!! wow hi!! Oh I mean how beautiful you are!!!!’

Fans liked the picture

Brother Tony Kakkar has also commented on these pictures of Neha Kakkar. Tony wrote, ‘How beautiful.’ No, Neha’s fans are also constantly praising the actress by commenting on the pictures. There has been a continuous rain of likes and comments on this picture that surfaced three hours ago.

Both were married last year

Let us tell you, people like the pair of Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar very much. Both of them got married last year and there was a lot of buzz about their marriage. Both have also appeared in many music videos together. Currently, Neha Kakkar is the judge of the Indian Idol show and she also keeps sharing every update related to the show on her social media handle.

