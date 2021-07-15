Entertainment

Neha Kakkar was seen at the airport with husband Rohanpreet, fans said – are you pregnant?

New Delhi. Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is popular all over the world. He has a strong fan following. He is followed by more than 60 million people on Instagram, which is a big achievement in itself. Today Neha comes in top singers of Bollywood. However, apart from professional life, Neha grabs a lot of headlines because of her personal life. She married Rohanpreet Singh last year. The pair of both is very much liked. Now recently both were spotted at the airport. After which the fans are now asking if Neha is pregnant?

Actually, Neha Kakkar has been missing from the TV reality show Indian Idol 12 for a long time. In his place, his sister Sonu Kakkar is seen as a judge in the show. On Wednesday, Neha was spotted at the airport with husband Rohanpreet. During this, Neha wore a loose T-shirt and pants. Her look was casual with black sunglasses and a mask. During this Neha looked very tired. Rohanpreet was carrying him by holding his hand. Rohanpreet first made Neha sit in the car, after that she sat herself.

Seeing Neha wearing a loose T-shirt and Rohanpreet’s care for her, people are speculating that Neha is pregnant. Seeing Neha’s videos and pictures, people are asking her, ‘Are you pregnant?’ Also, one said that ‘the way Neha is dressed she looks pregnant.’ However, only Neha and Rohanpreet themselves can tell about what the truth is.

Let us tell you that recently Neha Kakkar has achieved a big achievement. He is followed by more than 60 million people on social media. She is the first singer to be the most followed singer in India. Recently Neha has also left behind Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Neha celebrated her 60 million followers with Rohanpreet.

