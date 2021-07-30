Neha Kakkar Won’t Be a Part of Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale

New Delhi. Bollywood famous singer Neha Kakkar has been missing from the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’ season for a long time. In his place, his sister and singer Sonu Kakkar is seen judging the show. It has been a long time since Neha left the show. In such a situation, it is being told that Neha Kakkar will not be seen in the finale of ‘Indian Idol 12’. Neha’s fans are very sad due to this.

Neha Kakkar’s sister Sonu Kakkar took over the responsibility

According to the news, it is being told that Neha Kakkar wants to take a break from work for some time. Neha has been judging the show since the 11th season of Indian Idol. At the same time, last year he married singer Rohanpreet Singh. In such a situation, Neha now wants her husband Rohanpreet Singh to spend some quality time. Neha is in Mumbai but she is not judging the show. In such a situation, now Neha’s sister Sonu Kakkar has taken the responsibility of judging the show till the end.

Celebrities who came on the show

Singer Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik are currently judging the show ‘Indian Idol 12’. Along with this, the anchor of the show Aditya Narayan has also returned to the show. This time Bollywood celebs from 60 to 90 decade were also called on the show as guest show. Where all these big personalities narrated many interesting tales of their era and gave a lot of love and blessings to their favorite contestants.

Neha Kakkar’s new song released

Neha Kakkar may have taken a break from work, but she remains very active on social media. Neha’s new song 2 phone has been released on the previous day. This song is picturized on actress Jasmin Bhasin and Ali Goni. Fans are showering a lot of love for the pair of Jasmine and Ali in the song. The song has got 2.4 lakh views on YouTube. This song of Neha is being liked a lot on social media.