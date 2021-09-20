Neha Kakkar’s family scoffs: Neha Kakkad reveals that people used to scold her father for allowing her daughters to sing, saying what kind of father he is – ‘What kind of father is he?’ Neighbor Neha used to taunt Kakkad’s father, the family endured a lot of taunting

It was a journey from contestant to singer Singer Neha Kakkad, who has been singing since childhood, rose to fame in 2005 when she participated in the second season of ‘Indian Idol’. Although Neha Kakkad has been in the middle since this season. In the year 2008, Neha released her first music album. Neha Kakkad, who has sung many blockbuster songs in films, also acted in the film ‘Isi Life Mein’ in 2010.

Neha told what happened to the family Neha Kakkad revealed this in the latest episode of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. In this episode, she along with singer Honey Singh and brother Tony Kakkad promoted the recently released song ‘Kanta Lag’. Seeing the performance of the contestant Anshika, Neha Kakkar remembered the struggle of herself and her parents. He told how his parents helped the girl to break the mentality of dancing and singing dirty. READ Also ‘The Most Happy Fella,’ Sliced, Diced and Not Very Happy

People say – you are losing your daughters, what kind of father is this? Neha Kakkad said, ‘My family used to live in Shikesh and I was very young at that time. I was probably 4 years old when I started singing. My sister (Sonu Kakkar) was singing even before me. Now Ishikesh and her people have become very advanced, but in the past people used to taunt my parents. That is to say, you are singing to your daughters. Whose father is this? ‘

Papa worked hard, supported Neha further said, ‘But my father worked very hard. He made sure that the talent of his daughters would come before the whole world. We started singing in the wake. Even though it was hard to accept that people were singing to the girls, our parents supported us.

The family lived in one room Neha Kakkar was born on June 6, 1988 in Shikesh. His family saw days of extreme poverty. He was living in a room at the time. Mom used to cook in the same room. Neha Kakkad had said in an interview that her father has a band, but he used to sell samosas outside the college to feed the family. Whatever he earns from selling samosas will help the family. Neha and her siblings were often teased by other children because of this work.

Neha Kakkar, who has been singing since the age of four, and her family have struggled since childhood. Despite the deteriorating financial situation of the family, Neha has not only found a way to move forward for herself, but today she is ruling over millions of hearts. But there was a time when people used to taunt their father on the songs of Neha Kakkad and her sister Sonu Kakkad and tell different stories.