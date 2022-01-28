Neha Sharma turns a bikini goddess as she shares pictures from her Goa Holiday | Photos of Neha Sharma in bikini from Goa are going viral

Debut in Bollywood with Crook

Neha Sharma made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film Crook. She appeared opposite Emraan Hashmi in this film. The film was directed by Mohit Suri.

Studied from NIFT

Neha Sharma has completed her studies from NIFT and after her studies, she appeared to make a career in modeling. After her film debut, she appeared in a small role in Kunal Kohli’s Teri Meri Kahani. She got recognition with the film Youngistaan ​​opposite Jackky Bhagnani.

worked in many films

Neha Sharma acted in many films including a film in Mandarin language. She also appeared in Anubhav Sinha’s Tum Bin 2. She was last seen on screen in Ajay Devgan’s film Tanhaji.

web movie released

Neha Sharma’s web film Aafat – E – Ishq was released in 2021. This film released on Zee 5. During this, Neha’s statement became quite popular where she spoke of disliking Ananya Pandey’s work.

Web Series & Music Videos

Neha Sharma has also appeared in Voot’s web series Illegal in the role of a lawyer. Apart from this, he has won the hearts of fans with several music videos which started with Tony Kakkar’s famous song Dheeme Dheeme. Neha Sharma also dominated with Neha Kakkar’s song Dil Ko Karar Aaya.

Upcoming Projects

Talking about the upcoming projects, Neha Sharma is working in a film named Jogira Sara Ra. She stars opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film and is being directed by Kushan Nandy.