Nehru ji said that such a grandson will come from Indira… BJP spokesperson started singing in live debate, Congress leaders started laughing

The Congress spokesperson alleged that the Yogi government did not make any arrangements to save the lives of people during the Corona period. Their ministers crush the farmers with their vehicles.

As the UP assembly elections are approaching, the taunts of the party leaders are also becoming more aggressive. From party programs to TV debates, leaders are fiercely targeting the opposition leaders. In a similar TV debate, the Congress spokesperson not only retaliated, but also started laughing at the taunting song of the BJP spokesperson.

In a live TV debate going on Aaj Tak, when BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said that ‘Nehru ji said Indira se aisa grandson aayega, will campaign for Congress and make BJP win’. The Congress spokesperson also started laughing at his taunt.

It is worth noting that the announcement of the UP elections is going to be done soon, but before that the political excitement has increased. In this sequence, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a tour of Amethi and Rae Bareli. To which the BJP spokesperson alleged that how often Sonia and Rahul visit Rae Bareli and Amethi. But now that there is an election, we are visiting.

In fact, the Congress spokesperson alleged that the ruling BJP in UP had not made any arrangements to save the lives of people during the Corona period, their ministers crush the farmers with vehicles, yet the BJP defends the minister by not sacking him. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Modi’s indiscriminate visit to UP elections, Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey said that Modi ji has a 56-inch chest, but he has no heart, the unemployed youth and the troubled farmer will not forgive the BJP.

However, UP is very important in the upcoming elections in five states. This is the largest state of the country and BJP is in power here. Prime Minister Modi himself is an MP from Banaras and his visits to today’s UP are telling how important UP is for BJP. BJP is trying its best to return to power. But the opposition says that the BJP is marginalized due to the horrors of the Corona period and the incident with the farmers, and the anger of the unemployed youth will also bear the brunt of the BJP.