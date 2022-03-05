World

Neighbors rush to help during Chicago home invasion

52 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Neighbors rush to help during Chicago home invasion
Written by admin
Neighbors rush to help during Chicago home invasion

Neighbors rush to help during Chicago home invasion

HomeINvasionWGN

CHICAGO (WGN) — Several residents of a Chicago neighborhood stepped in to stop a home invasion after hearing the screams of the mother who was forced out of her house in the middle of the night.

Amanda Johnson, who is eight months pregnant, was at home with her 6-year-old and 4-year-old on Wednesday night. Everyone was in bed. Her husband Colin was out of town.

Around 11 p.m., Johnson was startled out of her sleep after police say, Zachary Bruns, 34, took a landscaping rock and smashed part of the front door.

“I kind of popped up and heard another loud noise. It sounded like a very loud balloon popping,” Johnson said.

Johnson rushed downstairs to fend him off.

“I sort of reacted to push him away from the door, to keep him from opening the lock, he was trying to reach the deadbolt,” said Johnson. “He unlocked the deadbolt. He pushed the door toward me — and me out of the way. I have lots of bruises and bumps now, feeling those.”

Johnson was forced outside without her cell phone, so she resorted to using her voice.

“[I was] pacing because my children are upstairs sleeping, so I started screaming next-level, kind of like a siren,” she said.

Neighbors heard the commotion and many came to help.

“It was sort of like ‘Avengers assemble,’” Johnson said, making a reference to the Marvel superheroes and their call to action. “All of a sudden, I looked up and it was people coming from all areas.”

READ Also  California high school students stage mass walkout over district’s mask mandate

A number of neighbors, including an off-duty police officer, detained Bruns until police arrived and arrested the suspect a short while later.

Bruns was denied bail on Friday. He was charged with home invasion and criminal damage to property. Bruns’ attorney said he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

He has five prior felony convictions for residential burglaries.

No one was injured during the incident, but the Johnsons’ door was damaged as a result of the break-in. A retired firefighter from across the street helped secure the front door with plywood and bolts until a new one arrives.

#Neighbors #rush #Chicago #home #invasion

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Excelsior Pass Plus being used as proof of vaccination under new mandate

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment