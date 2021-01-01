Neil Nitin Mukesh had to face a lot of rejection, he said – people wanted me to quit acting and become a singer

Actor () has made his mark with a completely different personality. Although his career has not been as successful, many of his characters have been well-received. He says he is avoiding making Bollywood masala films and he has made his place in thriller and action genres. Neil Nitin Mukesh has been in acting for almost 2 decades and now he has also become a producer. Neil, who started his career with ‘(‘), says, ’70 per cent of the films in my career were thrillers. I have done more than 30 films in this genre. After being rejected in several auditions I realized I had to do something different. Many people did not accept him as the grandson of a great singer as an actor. He also thought that I should quit acting and start singing. Neil says his family was angry about his choice of film. He said, ‘I chose a film like Johnny Gaddar for my debut. My parents were angry with me about this movie but then today people only know me because of Johnny the traitor. I then chose films like 7 Murder Maaf, New York, Players, Jail and Wazir which were completely different from Bollywood masala films. I wanted people to know me only because of my different characters. Neil Nitin Mukesh, who stays away from party culture and is less social in the film industry, says that all these things do not get roles. He said, ‘I don’t think going to parties or being part of a particular camp helps actors get roles. It is wrong to say that you will get a role if you are part of the camp. It turned out well for me that many large production houses have given me good opportunities.