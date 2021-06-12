Neil Patrick Harris and Alesha Dixon are announced as new judges on Australia’s Got Talent

The road-up for Australia’s Got Talent judging panel for 2021 was announced on Sunday.

How I Met Your Mom star Neil Patrick Harris and UK pop star Alesha Dixon will be part of an all-star panel of Australian artists together with Kate Ritchie and Shane Jacobson.

‘To say I am a fan of the AGT franchise is an understatement. I have been watching because the very first season,’ Neil stated.

New judes: Neil Patrick Harris and Alesha Dixon (pictured) are announced as new judges on Australia’s Got Talent – becoming a member of Kate Ritchie and Shane Jacobson in revamped line-up for 2021

‘Australia has phenomenal expertise throughout so many disciplines, and I could not be extra thrilled to hitch AGT in 2021 to see firsthand what the nation’s superior contestants have to supply,’ he added.

In the meantime, Alesha is a seasoned expertise present choose, having appeared on the British’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent.

She stated: ‘I am tremendous excited to be becoming a member of the panel at AGT. I am unable to wait to see what expertise Australia has to provide and I am actually wanting ahead to working with my fellow judges.’

Neil is predicted to reach in Australia quickly together with husband David Burtka and their two kids as filming for the new collection is predicted to start on the finish of the month

Filming for the new collection will start on the finish of the month, with manufacturing set to happen on the Star Occasion Centre in Sydney from June 30 to July 6.

Neil is anticipated to reach in Australia quickly alongside together with his husband David Burtka and their two kids.

In the meantime, former Australian Idol star Ricki-Lee Coulter can be returning to the present as host.

Stepping again into place: Shane Jacobson (pictured) starred on the 2019 season of AGT alongside Lucy Durack, Nicole Scherzinger and Manu Feildel

Again to TV: Kate Ritchie’s (pictured) new position on AGT marks her return to TV after an eight-year break to focus on her radio profession

Shane starred on the 2019 season of AGT alongside Lucy Durack, Nicole Scherzinger and Manu Feildel.

Kate is finest identified for enjoying Sally Fletcher on Channel Seven’s Dwelling and Away from 1987 to 2007.

Her new position on AGT marks Kate’s return to TV after an eight-year break to focus on her radio profession.