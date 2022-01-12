Neil Sedaka Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Neil Sedaka’s Net Worth?

Neil Sedaka is an American singer, pianist, composer, and file producer who has a internet value of $100 million. Sedaka accrued his internet value by his many hit information and concert events and as co-composer of hit songs for a lot of recording stars. He has written or co-written greater than 500 songs and bought thousands and thousands of albums; his most frequent songwriting collaborators had been Howard Greenfield and Phil Cody.

Neil has launched 25+ studio albums, together with “Emergence” (1971), “All You Want Is the Music” (1978), “Come See About Me” (1983), and “The Music of My Life” (2010), and he’s identified for hits like “Stairway to Heaven,” “Calendar Woman,” “Breaking Up Is Onerous to Do,” “Laughter within the Rain,” and “Solitaire.” In 1982, Sedaka printed the autobiography “Laughter within the Rain: My Personal Story.” Neil has hosted the month-to-month Sirius XM radio present “In The Key of Neil” since late 2019.

Early Life

Neil Sedaka was born on March 13, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York. His mom, Eleanor, an Ashkenazi Jew, was of Russian-Jewish and Polish descent, and his father, Mordechai, was a Sephardi Lebanese Jew who labored as a taxi driver. Neil was raised in Brighton Seashore, and in second grade, his choral instructor advised that Sedaka take piano classes, so Eleanor labored half-time at a division retailer for six month to pay for a second-hand piano. In 1947, Neil earned a scholarship to the Preparatory Division for Youngsters on the Juilliard College of Music, which he attended through the weekends. When he was 13, Sedaka’s neighbor heard him taking part in piano and launched him to her teenage son, Howard Greenfield, who was an aspiring lyricist; Neil and Howard started writing songs collectively and ultimately turned composers on the Brill Constructing in Manhattan. Sedaka attended Abraham Lincoln Excessive College, graduating in 1956.

Profession

After highschool, Neil shaped the band the Linc-Tones with some former classmates, and so they had a couple of regional hits earlier than Sedaka left the group to pursue a solo profession in 1957. He signed a recording contract with RCA Victor, and his first single with the label, 1958’s “The Diary,” reached #14 on the “Billboard” Sizzling 100 chart and #1 on the Italian pop charts. His subsequent hit was 1959’s “Oh! Carol,” which reached #5 on the “Billboard” Sizzling 100. The one’s title was impressed by Carole King, who Neil had dated in highschool. Sedaka had a number of hits within the early Nineteen Sixties, together with “Stairway to Heaven,” “You Imply All the things to Me,” “Calendar Woman,” and “Breaking Up Is Onerous to Do.” His first studio album was 1959’s “Rock with Sedaka,” and he adopted it with “Flow into” (1961), “Neil Sedaka Sings Little Satan and His Different Hits” (1961), and “Workin’ on a Groovy Factor” (1969) and recorded the album “Three Nice Guys” (1963) with Paul Anka and Sam Cooke. Within the ’70s, Sedaka launched the albums “Emergence” (1971), “Solitaire” (1972), “The Tra-La Days Are Over” (1973), “Laughter In The Rain” (1974), “Sedaka’s Again” (1974), “In a single day Success” (1975), “Steppin’ Out” (1976), “A Tune” (1977), and “All You Want Is the Music” (1978), and “Laughter within the Rain” and a brand new model “Breaking Up Is Onerous to Do” had been high 10 singles. In 1975, Neil supplied backing vocals on Elton John’s #1 single “Dangerous Blood,” and Captain & Tennille’s cowl of his music “Love Will Preserve Us Collectively” turned the yr’s greatest-promoting single within the U.S.

Kevin Winter / Getty Photos

Sedaka launched the albums “Within the Pocket” (1980), “Neil Sedaka: Now” (1981), “Come See About Me” (1983), and “The Good Instances” (1986) within the ’80s adopted by 1995’s “Classically Sedaka” and 1998’s “Tales of Love (and Different Passions). In 2003, he served as a visitor choose and mentor through the second season of “American Idol,” and runner-up Clay Aiken later launched a canopy of Neil’s 1972 music “Solitaire.” Aiken’s model of “Solitaire” topped the “Billboard” Sizzling Singles Gross sales chart and went on to change into 2004’s greatest-promoting single. Within the 2000s, Sedaka has launched the albums “Brighton Seashore Recollections — Neil Sedaka Sings Yiddish” (2003), “The Miracle of Christmas ” (2005), “Waking Up Is Onerous to Do” (2009), “The Music of My Life” (2009), “The Actual Neil” (2013), and “I Do It for Applause ” (2016). In April 2020, he started performing free mini-concert events on his social media channels through the COVID-19 pandemic; he needed to take a break in December whereas recovering from COVID-19, however he resumed the concert events in January 2021. In December 2021, Sedaka introduced that he had joined Cameo and was “excited to be accessible to meet customized video messages for you and your family members.”

Private Life

Neil married Leba Strassberg on September 11, 1962, and so they welcomed daughter Dara in 1963, and son Marc in 1967. Marc is a screenwriter, and Dara is a singer who carried out with Sedaka on the 1980 hit “Ought to’ve By no means Let You Go.” In March 2021, Neil had a benign pores and skin tumor faraway from his nostril. In a 2017 interview with the “Every day Mail,” Sedaka said, “I by no means actually loved medication. The smoke made me paranoid and the cocaine made me really feel like I used to be in a dentist’s workplace, with that horrible style down the throat. I am a boozer. Give me a vodka and a glass of wine at dinner and I am effective.”

Awards and Nominations

Sedaka has earned 5 Grammy nominations: Finest Efficiency By A “Prime 40” Artist (1959), Finest Rock & Roll Recording for “Breaking Up Is Onerous to Do” (1962), Tune Of The Yr for “Love Will Preserve Us Collectively” (1975), Finest Pop Vocal Efficiency, Male for “Dangerous Blood” (1975), and Tune Of The Yr for “Breaking Up Is Onerous to Do” (1976). He has been inducted into the Songwriters Corridor of Fame (1983) and the Lengthy Island Music Corridor of Fame (2006), and he obtained the Artwork Gilmore Profession Achievement Award from the Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters in 2013. In 1978, Neil obtained a star on the Hollywood Stroll of Fame.