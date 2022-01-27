Neither I was restless, nor was there pain in my stomach, why is Asaduddin Owaisi cursing Akhilesh Yadav after drinking water, know

Regarding Muzaffarnagar riots, Owaisi targeted Akhilesh Yadav and said, “Did you file a charge sheet in the case of riots? No, did you get justice? Didn’t get Have done nothing.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. He said that there was never any discussion with the Samajwadi Party regarding the alliance. At the same time, Owaisi said that there is no difference between Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath, they are two sides of the same coin.

Speaking to ABP News, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “I was neither getting restless nor was I having pain in my stomach. It doesn’t matter if they are not forming an alliance, but those who are forming an alliance with them, one after the other… a lot of funny news will come out. You wait and see.”

When Sumit Awasthi questioned CM Yogi Adityanath’s statement that ‘Owaisi is an agent of SP’, Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe at this and said, “Next time you will sit these leaders face to face and ask whose agent Owaisi is. Yogi Adityanath starts his campaign from Kairana, would have started from Hathras itself.

Why do you want to confuse Muslim Morcha? On this question, Owaisi said, “In 2019, 75 percent of Muslims voted for the alliance of Samajwadi Party and BSP. Even then it won 15 seats, five MPs are from the SP, three Muslims and two Yadavs. We are telling the minority community of Uttar Pradesh that your vote has no importance.”

The AIMIM chief said, “I am telling those people that Akhilesh Yadav is using you only to lay the carpet, Samajwadi Party is lying to you on social justice. This party only talks of Yadavism in the name of socialism. He said that Akhilesh Yadav has a washing machine, whoever goes into his washing machine becomes socialist and secular.

Regarding Muzaffarnagar riots, Owaisi targeted Akhilesh Yadav and said, “Did you file a charge sheet in the case of riots? No, did you get justice? Didn’t get Have done nothing. Now no one will vote blindly, the right decision will be taken with open eyes, heart and mind.