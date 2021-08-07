Nelly Korda of the U.S. Won Gold in Women’s Golf
American Nelly Korda weathered the final round challenge of Japan’s Mone Inami and New Zealander Lydia Ko to win the gold medal in women’s golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club.
His victory, six days after Xander Sc Chaudele won gold in men’s golf, gave the United States a tournament sweep at the Tokyo Olympics.
Korda, the world’s top ranked golfer, led after rounds two and three and finished with a two-under-69.
But Inami and Ko both shot six-under-65s on Saturday, methodically cutting the advantage of 23-year-old Korda and leading the race for gold until the last holes of the day.
Inami, 22, birdied the 17th hole to tie Korda with one hole left to play, but then bogeyed the last hole, dropping her shot to the head. That left the 24-year-old Ko, who was also behind, as the sole challenger for the gold medal, but she ended with a par that was quickly matched by Korda.
Korda, who won her first professional major at the PGA Women’s Championship in June, walked off the 18th green with a broad smile, but for Inami and Ko the day was not over: they immediately headed for the playoffs to determine who would win the money. medal, and who would get bronze. This second competition lasted only one hole: Inami made the par and finished second when Ko recorded a bogey.
Korda’s older sister, Jessica, also played for the United States at the Tokyo Games. Jessica Korda finished tied for 15th, then came back to the 18th hole to hug Nelly after her win.
