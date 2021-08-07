Nelly Korda of the U.S. Won Gold in Women’s Golf

American Nelly Korda weathered the final round challenge of Japan’s Mone Inami and New Zealander Lydia Ko to win the gold medal in women’s golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

His victory, six days after Xander Sc Chaudele won gold in men’s golf, gave the United States a tournament sweep at the Tokyo Olympics.

Korda, the world’s top ranked golfer, led after rounds two and three and finished with a two-under-69.

But Inami and Ko both shot six-under-65s on Saturday, methodically cutting the advantage of 23-year-old Korda and leading the race for gold until the last holes of the day.