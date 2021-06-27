Nelly Korda Wins the Women’s P.G.A. Championship, and Her First Major



“Truly?” said Rajchrtova, who completed the first nine holes of Jessica’s lap before retiring to run the 18 in Nelly’s gallery. “I didn’t know it but it’s good. We wanted one. Now we have one.

After the fall of Nelly Korda’s par putt on No.18, it remained a family affair. Someone must have texted Petr, who is at Wimbledon with Sebastian, to spread the good news. Rajchrtova said she could not send updates to her husband during the tour because she kept her phone turned off and hidden in her backpack.

“I’m superstitious,” she said. “I don’t speak to anyone during the tour.”

For Nelly, who became the first woman since Lydia Ko in 2016 to win a major tournament the week after winning a regular tournament, it was a fabulous end to a month that started with a disappointing missed cut at the US Women’s Open. , won by Yuka. Saso from the Philippines.

The month has passed in a blur for Saso. After closing with a tournament low of 67 on Sunday to finish three under par, Saso described herself as a 19-year-old, having forgotten that she had been 20 seven days before.

Since her victory at the Women’s US Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, Saso has learned that she must be honored in the Philippines with her own postage stamp, not to mention that she cannot remember the last time she wrote a letter.

“I send emails,” Saso said, adding, “I always call or text my family.”

Her birthday brought Saso, who has a Filipino mother and a Japanese father, a difficult decision. Saso, who lives in Tokyo, has dual citizenship, but on her 22nd birthday she must choose to continue representing the Philippines, the country under which she will compete in the Olympics, or to give up her Filipino citizenship in order to keep it. Japanese passport.

Will the Tokyo Olympics mark the last time Saso will represent the country that marked her as a national treasure?