Nelson, Cizikas Help Islanders Hand Flyers 8th Straight Loss – Gadget Clock

Nelson, Cizikas Help Islanders Hand Flyers 8th Straight Loss



NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas scored lower than three minutes aside within the second interval and the New York Islanders beat Philadelphia 4-1 on Monday evening, handing the Flyers their eighth straight loss.

Anthony Beauvillier and Matt Martin additionally scored, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 pictures to assist the Islanders get their fifth win in seven video games (5-1-1).

“The (penalty kill) confirmed up once more,” Cizikas stated. “We did an excellent job of retaining them to the skin, not likely giving them an excessive amount of. … We received numerous actually massive saves after we wanted them.”

New York coach Barry Trotz was again on the bench after lacking three video games, one following the demise of his mom and the final two in COVID-19 protocols.

Sorokin had eight saves within the first interval, 12 within the second and 6 within the third to enhance to 6-0-1 with a 1.50 goals-against common in seven profession video games in opposition to the Flyers. He’s 10-7-5 on the season.

“Ilya, after we wanted him, he stepped up and he was excellent,” Trotz stated. “Good to see Beau and Nellie get on the scoreboard. We want them. … After which Casey’s line — the Id Line has to have an id, and right this moment they did that.”

Travis Konecny scored and Martin Jones completed with 27 saves for the Flyers, who’re 0-6-2 throughout their shedding streak.

“I believed we performed fairly effectively,” Jones stated. “We had been fairly good defensively. We had been proper there. … We simply should discover a technique to win proper now.”

The Flyers went 0 for 4 on the facility play, falling to 2 for 15 during the last six video games.

“I believe there was good and dangerous,” Konecny stated. “The primary unit had a couple of seems to be and zone time. We made errors that gave them momentum. We now have to wash that up.”

The Islanders led 2-1 after two intervals, and Beauvillier added to the benefit as he knocked in a unfastened puck in entrance at 4:44 of the third. Nelson had an help on the play for his first multipoint sport since he scored twice in opposition to Calgary on Nov. 20 within the first sport at UBS Area. He had one aim and one help whereas enjoying in seven video games since then.

The Flyers pulled Jones for an additional skater with about 2:40 left and James van Riemsdyk hit a goalpost a minute later.

Martin sealed it with an empty-netter with 1:23 left for his first aim of the season.

Sorokin made a stellar save, sprawling to his proper to disclaim an try by Scott Laughton on a 2-on-0 break within the opening minute of the second interval.

“I simply work on the puck. I wait when the participant shoots or offers a cross and he made a shot in the course of the web and I used to be in good place,” Sorokin stated.

Jones saved a slap shot by Nelson at 5:15 after which stopped Kieffer Bellows’ wraparound two minutes later and a backhand in shut by Zach Parise lower than 30 seconds after that to maintain it scoreless.

Twenty seconds after the Islanders killed off their third penalty of the sport, they received on the scoreboard when Nelson received a drop cross from Josh Bailey, paused and fired a shot previous Jones into the highest proper nook for his eleventh of the season with 8:16 remaining within the center interval.

The Islanders made it 2-0 lower than three minutes later when Cizikas deflected Robin Salo’s level shot with 5:32 left to finish a 43-game scoring drought together with his first aim since final April 1. Salo received his second NHL help.

“It’s been a very long time coming,” Cizikas stated. “Once I rotated and noticed (Martin’s) arms within the air I believed it hit him and went in.”

Konecny received credit score for his sixth of the season and one centesimal of his profession when his dump-in towards the nook deflected off Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson’s arm and into the web with 2:48 remaining to tug the Flyers inside one.

Sorokin made a blocker save on a breakaway by Joel Farabee with a minute remaining to protect the Islanders’ lead.

The Islanders outshot the Flyers 13-8 in a fast-paced first interval, together with 6-1 during the last six minutes. Philadelphia’s finest scoring likelihood got here when Laughton hit a goalpost 6 1/2 minutes into the sport.

MILESTONES

Islanders D Zdeno Chara performed in his 1,636th profession sport, passing Scott Stevens for second-most by a defenseman in NHL historical past. Chris Chelios is tops on the record at 1,651 video games. … Flyers F Keith Yandle performed in his 960th consecutive sport, shifting inside 4 of tying Doug Jarvis for the longest streak in NHL historical past.

ICE CHIPS

The Flyers dropped to 2-16-2 when giving up the primary aim and 1-16-3 when trailing after two intervals. … The Islanders are 10-4-4 when scoring first and 11-1-1 when main after 40 minutes. … New York is 11-2-2 when scoring at the least three objectives. … The Islanders are 6-1-1 of their final eight video games at UBS Area after beginning 0-5-2 of their $1.1 billion new dwelling.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the Islanders on Tuesday evening to open a two-game homestand.

Islanders: At Philadelphia on Tuesday evening earlier than a stretch of seven straight at dwelling.

