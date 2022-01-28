NeoCov Coronavirus: wuhan scientist warns with high death and infection rate – NeoCoV: This strain of corona can kill 1 out of every 3 patients

NeoCov Coronavirus New Strain: It is being said about the NeoCov variant that it spreads very fast and due to this, more patients can die.

Another strain of Corona has spread panic in the world. This variant of corona is so dangerous that it can kill one out of every three infected patients. Scientists from Wuhan have claimed this. It is located in Wuhan, China, and it is where the first cases of corona were reported.

Scientists in Wuhan, China have warned about a new type of corona virus ‘Neokov’ in South Africa. This strain spreads very fast and it can kill people soon. This information has been revealed by quoting the Russian news agency Sputnik. However, according to the report, the NeoCov virus is not new. It has been reported in Middle Eastern countries in 2012 and 2015. It is thought to be similar to SARS-CoV-2, which causes the coronavirus in humans.

This variant has been found in African bats. Talking about its infection, so far it has been seen in animals. However, according to the report of the BioRxiv website, NeoCoV and its close strain PDF-2180-CoV can infect humans.

According to scientists from Wuhan University in China and the Institute of Biophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the virus requires only one mutation to infect humans. It is being said about this virus that it spreads rapidly and patients are more likely to die in it.

On the other hand, Vector has been said by the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology that they are aware of the reports of Chinese scientists and that the virus is currently less likely to spread to humans.

Scientists are busy gathering more information about NeoCov. However, there is no response from the World Health Organization on this. On the other hand, Bharat Biotech, a vaccine maker to protect against corona, has got approval to conduct the third phase clinical trial of intranasal booster dose. The Drug Controller General of India on Friday gave the green signal for the Phase III trials. The tests will be conducted at nine locations in the country.