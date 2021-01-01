nep 2020: DU: NEP 2020 sanctioned from session 2022-23, these changes will happen, DUTA opposes – Delhi University approves 4 year ug course under NEP, check changes

Delhi University has taken a big decision regarding the national education policy. The University (DU) will implement NEP from the next academic year 2022-23. But after this decision, the University Teachers Union (DUTA) has started protesting. The union has called a strike on Tuesday, August 24th.



On Monday, August 23, 2021, DU’s Standing Committee on Educational Affairs, after a meeting, approved a four-year program, multiple admissions and departures of graduates, in line with the policy from 2022-2023. Students will be able to get admission in DU UG courses at Delhi University under the new National Education Policy (NEP) from the academic session of 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the Standing Committee has temporarily suspended discussions on the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC). The recommendations will be discussed at the Academic Council meeting today (August 24, 2021).

In fact, the university (DU) had set up a 42-member high-powered committee to implement the NEP and make the necessary suggestions. The 42-member committee had recommended that the university continue with a three-year degree program, but also a four-year degree program, a one-year and a two-year postgraduate course. It was approved at the meeting.

According to media reports, the Standing Committee has also approved a three-year honors degree course with a four-year honors degree and a four-year honors degree with a research course. The committee also noted that “the quality of the degree awarded by the university should not be compromised”, so “existing policy and practice, including the inclusion of individual courses, will remain the same.”

