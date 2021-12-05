nep 2020: NEP 2020: 6000 people will ask 100 questions on the new education policy 2020, the curriculum will be ready in August 2022 – the new education policy 2020 curriculum will be ready in August 2022, with the help of 6000 local people

Highlights The new school curriculum will be ready by August 2022.

There will be 25 position papers based on the theme.

This work will be completed with the help of more than 6000 people.

National Curriculum Frameworks (NCFs) are being developed to reshape schools in India. The NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) has set August 2022 as the deadline for finalizing the school curriculum, after which work on upgrading textbooks will begin. ‘Schooling, pre-school care and education, teacher education and adult education’ has become the basis of new schooling.



New curriculum areas will be considered in developing the National Curriculum Framework (NCFs) for school education, including India’s knowledge system, citizenship, appreciation of national heritage, integration of arts and crafts, and internships with artisans. In this, District Level Counseling (DLC) will work on the key issues considered as the foundation of NCF – ‘Schooling, Pre-School Care and Education, Teacher Education and Adult Education’.

NCERT has decided to complete the District Level Advisors (DLCs) as well as the Mobile Application Survey for the States within four weeks from now. This will be followed by 25 thematic position papers of States and Union Territories by February 2022. About 6000 people will work for the mobile application survey. In which a total of 100 questions related to the new education policy 2020 will be asked.

Orientation programs will be organized twice a week on Saturdays and Mondays for the representatives of Indian States and Union Territories. 60 participants will attend the orientation program in offline and 80 in online mode. The participants will be teachers, parents, students, community members, illiterate and people working at the administrative level. The program will include an explanation of the National Focus Group position paper. Thereafter, 25 State Curriculum Framework by April 2022 and National Focus Group Position Papers by May 2022 will be published.

NCFs will be based on 25 themes drawn from the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with 12 focus groups directly related to curriculum and pedagogy, five on cross-cutting theses and eight on other key areas of policy.

Introducing the technical platform to the nodal officers of various States / UTs, NCERT Director Sridhar Srivastava said, “For the first time, the concept of National Curriculum Framework (NCFs) has been developed and implemented through a very comprehensive consultation process. Countries. For the first time, states have started working on this process. The comprehensive consultation includes state level and district level consultation on various platforms like mobile app survey etc. The main purpose of this consultation is to gather information on NEP 2020 experiences and local needs, states and Union Territories.