Nepal going to conduct census in Kalapani, border dispute with India may increase again

This is the 12th census of Nepal which started on 11 November and will end on 25 November. Meanwhile, there has been a demand to conduct census in Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as well.

There is a possibility of increasing tension between India and Nepal over Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. Actually census is being done in Nepal. In such a situation, a demand has arisen that the census should be conducted in the Indian areas on which it claims Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. It is possible that tensions may arise again in the relations between the two countries.

In fact, in May last year, the Nepal cabinet had passed a political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its area. There was a sharp reaction from India on this. At the same time, Nepal is contemplating to conduct census in these areas. In such a situation, it is clear that the tension in its relations with India can increase.

Let us tell you that this is the 12th census of Nepal which started on 11 November and will end on 25 November. Census work started in Nepal from Thursday. In this census to be held once in ten years, along with counting the people, information related to them will also be collected.

In the last few years, it has been seen that Nepal’s inclination has been more towards China. In such a situation, Nepal’s claim about Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura located within the Indian border is also being considered part of China’s conspiracies. Let us tell you that Lipulekh is such a triangular landmass where the borders of India, Nepal and China are found.

On the other hand, Navin Lal Shrestha, Director of Nepal’s Central Bureau of Statistics regarding the census has said that the Ministry of External Affairs had requested the Government of India to conduct census in these three areas. But India has not given any reply on this yet.

He said that in such a situation, the bureau is contemplating to conduct the census work through satellite. In such a census, the number of people settled on the land will be counted through satellite cameras. Without talking to the Indian authorities, Shrestha has denied any employee or officer to go to the area for census.