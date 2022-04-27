Nepal Massacre prince dipendra shot members of Royal family – Nepal Royal Massacre: When a prince killed the members of the royal family, know what was the reason

There are many such dates in the history of Nepal, India’s neighboring country, which are etched in the minds of the people; But 1st June 2001 is recorded in black letters. The reason behind this was a creepy step taken by the prince of the royal family, which left the whole world in awe. Actually, on this date, the corpses of the members of the royal family were laid in the Narayan Hitti Rajmahal of the capital of Nepal. Rajkumar Dipendra was accused of these murders.

Almost two decades have passed since this royal massacre in Nepal, but even today many types of stories have come to the fore behind it. A royal family was almost wiped out in this massacre. Actually, on the night of 1 June 2001, a party was organized in the royal palace, in which the entry of outsiders was prohibited. Many people of the royal family, including King Birendra, Queen Aishwarya, had reached this party, including the sisters of King Birendra and their close ones.

The party had not started in the palace when Prince Dipendra reached the middle of the palace, armed in full uniform. Then he fired in the air with his sub machine gun, due to which some plaster of the ceiling fell on the ground. Seeing this, everyone was shocked. After this, Prince Dipendra fired three bullets at his father and Nepal King Birendra. He fell to the ground and then killed nine members of the royal family. Then he shot himself too.

After this incident everyone was taken to the hospital but except Rajkumar Dipendra, all were declared dead after some time. Prince Dipendra was not conscious, but later he also died. Initially, no one was aware of this in the whole of Nepal. The most talked about reason behind this incident came to light that Prince Deependra wanted to marry a girl, but his grandmother and mother refused this relationship.

In a conversation with the BBC, Nepal was a member of the royal family and Ketki Chester, the aunt of Prince Deependra, also tells that that day no one could understand why the prince did this? Dipendra had also stabbed his father with his feet after shooting him that day. Ketaki Chester said that he wanted to marry a girl, but the mother-grandmother was against the relationship. At the same time, he was not being given to spend money even with open hands.