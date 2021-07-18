Nepal Pm Is Sher Bahadur Deuba, Modi Gives Congratulations

Deuba was appointed PM by the Nepalese Supreme Court. He was given time to prove the trust vote in a month.

Said thanks to PM Modi

Nepal’s PM Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted that ‘Thank you very much for your congratulations PM Narendra Modi ji. I look forward to working with you to strengthen India-Nepal and people-to-people ties.

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba wins vote of confidence with 163 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/rJiwlVnM8D — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

“Thank you very much, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, for your congratulatory note. I look forward to closely working with you to strengthen the relationship between our two countries and people,” tweets Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba pic.twitter.com/T1z7sfzp4D — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

PM Modi congratulated, said this by tweeting

After winning the trust vote, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi sent a congratulatory message to Deuba. PM Modi tweeted that he is ready to further enhance the unmatched partnership in all fields with you and improve the deep-rooted people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Deuba became the new PM of Nepal on 13 July. A day before this, on July 12, the Supreme Court of Nepal had appointed the PM. With this, the court restored the dissolved House of Representatives on May 21.

83 votes against

165 votes were cast in favor of Deuba. At the same time 83 votes came against him. 249 MPs took part in the voting. MPs from Nepali Congress, CPN Maoist Center and Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal voted in favor of Deuba. The Thakur-Mahto faction of JSP-N decided to vote for Deuba in the last hour. Members of the dissident faction of UML were also seen in this connection.

Prime Minister for the fifth time

Significantly, Deuba has become the Prime Minister of Nepal for the fifth time. 75-year-old Deuba has been made PM in place of KP Sharma Oli. The Supreme Court had set aside the May 21 decision of former PM KP Sharma Oli to dissolve the House of Representatives.