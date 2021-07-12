Nepal Supreme Court Orders Appointment Of Sher Bahadur Deuba As Pm

The Supreme Court called the Nepal Parliament session and asked Sher Bahadur Deuba to prove his majority by July 20.

Kathmandu. Nepal’s PM KP Sharma Oli has got a big setback from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has ordered the President to relieve KP Sharma Oli and appoint Sher Bahadur Deuba as PM. The court has set aside the President’s decision to dissolve Parliament for the second time in a row.

On the recommendation of PM KP Sharma Oli, President Bhandari dissolved the lower house of Parliament on 22 May for the second time in five months. The President had announced to hold mid-term elections on 12 and 19 November. Against this, 30 petitions were filed in the Supreme Court. The decision has come on these on Monday.

decided to restore the parliament

The Supreme Court of Nepal has decided to restore the Parliament in the context of several petitions. Sher Bahadur Deuba has been ordered to be appointed as PM. A petition was filed in the Supreme Court of Nepal on behalf of a coalition of opposition parties in Nepal. It demanded that the Nepalese Parliament be restored. Along with this, Leader of Opposition Sher Bahadur Deuba should be appointed as PM.

failed to win the vote of confidence

It is worth noting that KP Sharma Oli is currently running the minority government in Nepal. He has not been able to secure a trust vote in the 275-member Nepalese parliament. The Supreme Court called the Nepal Parliament session and asked Sher Bahadur Deuba to prove his majority by July 20.

Who is Sher Bahadur Deuba?

Sher Bahadur Deuwa is a senior opposition leader of Nepal. He was sworn in as the 40th PM of Nepal in 2017. He was the Prime Minister of Nepal from 1995 to 1997, then from 2001 to 2002 and from 2004 to 2005. At present he is the President of Nepali Congress.