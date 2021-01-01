Nepal’s fast bowler Gulshan Jha: Nepal’s fast bowler Gulshan Jha impressed with his speed: Nepal’s fast bowler Gulshan Jha impressed

A bowler is shining in Nepal cricket. My name is Gulshan Jha. The selectors have been so impressed with Zhao’s performance that they have selected this player who has played only two matches in the national team. He has been selected for the tri-series against Oman and the United States.The series will be played between September 14 and 20. It will be in Oman. Jha showed an amazing game while playing for the Nepal Police Club team and impressed the selectors.

While playing for the Nepal Police Club, Jha harassed the batsmen of the Armed Police Force Club with his speed. The Police Force Club batsmen understood nothing. He took four wickets for 36 runs in seven overs. Thanks to his bowling, the team won by 8 wickets.

Sometimes an inning or a ball sets you apart. Gulshan Zakde was the one who got the most publicity. A video is going viral in which Jha throws the rock bohora of Kathmandu Mayor XI. After hitting the pitch, the ball bounced fast and went through the batsman’s helmet. The batsman did not understand anything about this ball.

