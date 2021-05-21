Nephew of Aussie Home Loans founder John Symond ‘sells’ $14m Sydney apartment

By | May 21, 2021
0 Comment

Nephew of Aussie Home Loans founder John Symond ‘sells’ $14m Sydney apartment

Nephew of Aussie Home Loans founder John Symond ‘sells his Walsh Bay apartment with harbour views for greater than $14MILLION’

By Kristy Johnson For Every day Mail Australia

Printed: | Up to date:

James Symond, the nephew of Aussie Home Loans founder John Symond, has reportedly bought his three-bedroom apartment in Sydney’s Walsh Bay.

In keeping with The Every day Telegraph, locals consider the property bought for simply over $14million after the itemizing disappeared from Belle Property Double Bay’s web site.

The beautiful house, which went in the marketplace in February, boasts a four-car storage, a ship berth and unbelievable front-on views of the Harbour Bridge.

Sold? The nephew of Aussie Home Loans founder John Symond, James Symond (pictured) has reportedly 'sold' his Walsh Bay apartment for just over $14 MILLION - and it features a four-car garage, boat berth and views of the Harbour Bridge

Bought? The nephew of Aussie Home Loans founder John Symond, James Symond (pictured) has reportedly ‘bought’ his Walsh Bay apartment for simply over $14 MILLION – and it encompasses a four-car storage, boat berth and views of the Harbour Bridge

Situated on Hickson Highway in Dawes Level, the multi-million greenback house encompasses a main bedroom with a spacious walk-in wardrobe and a lavish marble ensuite.

Interiors tackle a recent really feel with French Oak floorboards, Madagascar timber, and but extra marble all through.

James, who resigned from Aussie Home Loans final month, is at present renting along with his spouse Amelia in Elizabeth Bay, whereas their $9.5 million new house is constructed.   

Stunning property: According to The Daily Telegraph on Friday, locals believe the property sold has been sold, with the listing disappearing from Belle Property Double Bay

Beautiful property: In keeping with The Every day Telegraph on Friday, locals consider the property bought has been bought, with the itemizing disappearing from Belle Property Double Bay 

Luxurious: Located on Hickson Road in Dawes Point, the apartment features three bathrooms, a study, and a master ensuite with a walk-in wardrobe and lavish ensuite

Luxurious: Situated on Hickson Highway in Dawes Level, the apartment options three loos, a examine, and a grasp ensuite with a walk-in wardrobe and lavish ensuite 

Details: Interiors take on a contemporary feel with French Oak floorboards, Madagascar timber, and yet more marble throughout

Particulars: Interiors tackle a recent really feel with French Oak floorboards, Madagascar timber, and but extra marble all through 

Every day Mail Australia has reached out to Belle Property Double Bay concerning the itemizing of the Walsh Bay house.  

In the meantime in November, James’ uncle John, 73, introduced his retirement from Aussie Home Loans after virtually 29 years on the job. 

‘I’ve had an extended and rewarding journey with Aussie, which now has a group of over 1000 individuals – overlaying employees, mortgage brokers and franchisees in over 200 shops throughout Australia,’ John advised 9 Information on the time. 

Mystery buyer: The property was originally listed on the Belle Property Double Bay website in February

Thriller purchaser: The property was initially listed on the Belle Property Double Bay web site in February

‘I’m most proud of main the revolution that has helped tens of millions of Australian shoppers by reducing their prices by means of elevated competitors amongst the most important lenders in offering cheaper rates of interest and higher customer support.’ 

James took on the function as CEO, whereas Geoff Austin changed John as chairman.

Nevertheless simply final month, James left Aussie Home Loans following a merger with on-line dealer Lendi. 

Moving on: Meanwhile in November, James' uncle John, 73, announced his retirement from Aussie Home Loans after almost 29 years on the job. Pictured with wife Amber in 2016

Transferring on: In the meantime in November, James’ uncle John, 73, introduced his retirement from Aussie Home Loans after virtually 29 years on the job. Pictured with spouse Amber in 2016

Commercial

#Nephew #Aussie #Home #Loans #founder #John #Symond #sells #14m #Sydney #apartment

Leave a Reply