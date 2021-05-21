Nephew of Aussie Home Loans founder John Symond ‘sells’ $14m Sydney apartment

James Symond, the nephew of Aussie Home Loans founder John Symond, has reportedly bought his three-bedroom apartment in Sydney’s Walsh Bay.

In keeping with The Every day Telegraph, locals consider the property bought for simply over $14million after the itemizing disappeared from Belle Property Double Bay’s web site.

The beautiful house, which went in the marketplace in February, boasts a four-car storage, a ship berth and unbelievable front-on views of the Harbour Bridge.

Situated on Hickson Highway in Dawes Level, the multi-million greenback house encompasses a main bedroom with a spacious walk-in wardrobe and a lavish marble ensuite.

Interiors tackle a recent really feel with French Oak floorboards, Madagascar timber, and but extra marble all through.

James, who resigned from Aussie Home Loans final month, is at present renting along with his spouse Amelia in Elizabeth Bay, whereas their $9.5 million new house is constructed.

Every day Mail Australia has reached out to Belle Property Double Bay concerning the itemizing of the Walsh Bay house.

In the meantime in November, James’ uncle John, 73, introduced his retirement from Aussie Home Loans after virtually 29 years on the job.

‘I’ve had an extended and rewarding journey with Aussie, which now has a group of over 1000 individuals – overlaying employees, mortgage brokers and franchisees in over 200 shops throughout Australia,’ John advised 9 Information on the time.

‘I’m most proud of main the revolution that has helped tens of millions of Australian shoppers by reducing their prices by means of elevated competitors amongst the most important lenders in offering cheaper rates of interest and higher customer support.’

James took on the function as CEO, whereas Geoff Austin changed John as chairman.

Nevertheless simply final month, James left Aussie Home Loans following a merger with on-line dealer Lendi.