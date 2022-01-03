Net is no longer needed for digital payments! RBI approves offline payment, know – how will the payment be done? Reserve Bank of India issued a framework allowing offline payments up to Rs 200 per transaction to push digital transactions in rural and semi-urban areas – no net required for digital payments! RBI approves offline payment, know – how will the payment be done?

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday released a framework to promote digital transactions in villages and towns. Under this, offline payment of up to Rs 200 has been allowed per transaction. Its total limit will be Rs 2,000. Offline digital payment refers to transactions that do not require internet or telecom connectivity.

In offline mode, face-to-face payments can be made through any medium such as cards, wallets and mobile devices. The central bank said that no additional verification factor (AFA) will be required for these transactions. Since the payment in these will be offline, customers will get ‘alerts’ after some time through SMS or e-mail.

“There will be a limit of Rs 200 for each transaction,” said the outline of the small value digital payment facility through offline mode. Its total limit will be Rs 2,000….” The central bank said that offline transactions were started on a pilot basis during September, 2020 to June, 2021 in various parts of the country. Based on the feedback received on this, this framework has been prepared.

The Reserve Bank said, “Offline transactions will encourage digital transactions in areas with poor internet connectivity. especially in villages and towns. This arrangement has come into force with immediate effect.

Permission to Fino Payments Bank for this service: Meanwhile, Fino Payments Bank customers’ accounts will now be able to deposit remittances. The way has been cleared after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved this payments bank for international money transfer service. Fino Bank said in a statement on Monday that the RBI has approved it to accept remittances from abroad under the Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS). The bank will then be able to carry out cross-border money transfer activities in collaboration with a foreign financial institution. Fino Bank said a portion of its customers belong to families of Indians living in other countries. In this situation, with the introduction of this service, these customers will be able to get the amount remitted from abroad.

Ashish Ahuja, Chief Operating Officer, Fino Payments Bank said, “We will be able to allow our customers to receive remittances from abroad from the first quarter of FY 2022-23. We will try to bring this facility on our mobile app also.” Ahuja said that this service is likely to be used on a large scale in states like Gujarat, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He said that with its increased presence in these areas, Fino Bank will be able to attract more people.